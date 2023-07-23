At least two struck by car during incident on Niagara Falls Boulevard

Jul. 22—Two people were hospitalized Saturday night after they were struck by a car during an incident on the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Police were called to a motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. for an argument and encountered a large group of people.

As an officer arrived on scene, it was reported that a vehicle had just struck a pedestrian and was fleeing west on the boulevard. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle in front of the former Ponderosa in the 8600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The driver and passenger were detained.

Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR crew responded to the scene and it was determined at least two pedestrians had been hit. One was identified by city officials as a 14-year old teen who was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

A second person was reportedly transported to Niagara Falls Memorial with unknown injuries. Reports from the scene indicated a third person was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation detectives and the Traffic Division's Crash Management Unit responded to the scene for an investigation.

The male driver is reportedly facing charges.