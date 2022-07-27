"Leave It to Beaver" star Tony Dow dies at 77
Beloved actor and director Tony Dow died at 77 after a battle with cancer. He was best known for playing Wally Cleaver in the iconic series "Leave It to Beaver."
Beloved actor and director Tony Dow died at 77 after a battle with cancer. He was best known for playing Wally Cleaver in the iconic series "Leave It to Beaver."
The Lyft driver allegedly drove away after the collision, but police say the driver is now cooperating with investigators.
New Zealand's government said on Wednesday new COVID-19 cases were trending down and it looked likely the country would avoid a feared worst-case scenario of 20,000 infections daily. In the last seven days there were on average 8,111 new cases daily of COVID, down from a seven-day rolling average of 9,367 new cases in the week prior, according to Health Ministry data released on Wednesday. Currently 808 people were in hospital with COVID, which was also a lower number than earlier, data showed.
Is your team's WR1 among the highest-paid in the NFL? See the list of the league's top receivers, ranked by salary in 2022.
Homeless people often jump through hoops to get housing, only to be kicked out and be back on the street.
Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died on Wednesday at the age of 77. Dow was still in hospice care Tuesday when his death was prematurely announced. “Tony’s wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and […]
Mandy Gutierrez was put on paid administrative leave, her attorney said. A report said school leadership knew of the broken lock but it wasn't fixed.
Here’s what H-E-B says about its latest land purchase, on the heels of last week’s news it bought 20 acres in Prosper, Texas, north of Dallas.
Luis Felber supported his wife at the premiere of her new movie.
Scientists believe a virus that was believed to be harmless may be central to the outbreak of unexplained pediatric hepatitis.
Apparently those suspiciously timed Instagram shots were just a "coincidence."
Trading 25-year-old Adebayo for 34-year-old Durant should be a non-starter for Miami.
Beckham's message came hours before England's women's national soccer team won the UEFA Euro 2022 semifinal
Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff
Because every birthday deserves multiple looks.
The Line is part of Saudi's controversial Neom mega-city project.
Theme-park giant Disney has closed a guest-favorite dining spot -- but it has a plan for a new restaurant in the space.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran welcomed diplomatic efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear pact with major powers on Wednesday, a day after the European Union's top diplomat proposed a new text to restore the agreement. "Iran welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and negotiations," Iranian state media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as telling EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by telephone. Borrell on Tuesday said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the 2015 deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
Bre Tiesi shared that her and Nick Cannon’s baby boy needed respiratory support because he had a nuchal hand, or hand up by his face, during birth.
It looks like Netflix's $200 million bet on "The Gray Man" might have paid off.
Candace Cameron Bure confirms there's no feud between her and JoJo Siwa! The actress shares details on Instagram about their candid conversation after JoJo referred to her as the 'rudest' celebrity she ever encountered. Candace also explains what moment from years ago led to the TikTok drama in the first place!