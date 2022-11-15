‘Leave It to Market:’ RBA Backflips on Guidance After Criticism

Swati Pandey
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank said money markets are a better guide to the trajectory of interest rates after an assessment of pandemic-era forward guidance found its use presented “substantial” communication challenges.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Forward guidance can be used to help inform the public and markets, but it is best to avoid being too prescriptive,” the Reserve Bank said in its review of the communications tool released Tuesday.

“Most of the time, the better approach is to leave it to the market to work out expected timing by combining forecasts of the economy with the board’s decision-making framework.”

Underscoring the new-found flexibility, in minutes of November’s policy meeting released concurrently with the review, the RBA said rates were expected to rise further, adding that it didn’t rule out resuming 50 basis-point moves or indeed pausing.

The central bank faced criticism over Governor Philip Lowe’s comments that, based on wages and inflation forecasts, rates were unlikely to rise before 2024, a line he stuck with until September last year. That brought sharp questions over accountability given the RBA began hiking in May and is delivering its most aggressive tightening cycle in a generation.

The evaluation of forward guidance is part of a series of internal assessments the RBA has conducted of its pandemic-era policies and comes ahead of an independent, government-ordered review. The latter is considering everything from a board shakeup to amending the central bank’s objectives, with the three-member panel’s final report due in March.

Lowe delivered the 2024 forward guidance when the RBA first responded to the Covid outbreak as he sought to instill confidence in the community at a time when Australia’s economy was sliding into its first recession since 1991.

“Together with other policy measures, the RBA’s stronger forward guidance worked to lower funding costs and support the economy early in the pandemic,” the review found. “The policy response helped shore up confidence during a period of significant uncertainty and disruption.”

The criticism, though, is how long the governor stuck with time-based guidance. Lowe was still delivering the 2024 message in September last year -- when markets and some economists were predicting rate rises in the period ahead. By mid-December, Lowe had conceded a little and amended his view to no hike in 2022.

Yet less than five months later the RBA was tightening, with the cash rate hitting 2.85% this month from a record-low 0.1% in May as the bank raced to contain soaring prices.

“The time-based element of the guidance was very prominent in media and market commentary, and came to dominate the interpretation of the forward guidance,” the review showed. “The RBA attracted extensive criticism when the cash rate was increased much earlier.”

Greens Senator Nick McKim has called on the governor to resign for inducing “hundreds of thousands of Australians” to take out mortgages on the basis that rates wouldn’t rise until 2024.

In minutes of the Nov. 1 meeting, the RBA concluded that the case to raise its cash rate by 25 basis points was stronger than resuming 50 basis-point increases following hotter than expected third-quarter inflation.

“Acknowledging the uncertainty, members did not rule out returning to larger increases if the situation warranted,” the RBA said. “Conversely, the board is prepared to keep rates unchanged for a period while it assesses the state of the economy and the inflation outlook. Interest rates are not on a pre-set path.”

The RBA raised rates by 50 basis points at four consecutive meetings before downishifting to 25 basis points in the past two months

Earlier this year, the central bank released findings of an internal assessment of its yield target policy. It concluded that a disorderly exit from that program damaged the central bank’s credibility.

The message about the likely timing of future cash rate increases “was complicated” by the three-year yield target at 0.1%, today’s review said.

“The time-based element of guidance and the term for the yield target were mutually reinforcing. Neither were well suited to respond to the unprecedented global events.”

(Updates with minutes, additional details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's property investment falls at a faster clip in Jan-Oct

    China's property investment fell at a faster pace during January-October, declining 8.8% from a year earlier after slumping 8.0% in the first nine months of the year. Property sales by floor area dropped 22.3% during January-October from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 22.2% plunge in the first nine months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). New construction starts measured by floor area fell 37.8% year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, a slightly smaller decline than the 38% drop in the first nine months period.

  • China Injects Enough Cash in System to Help Snap Bond Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to maintain ample cash levels in its financial system with liquidity tools of different maturities, helping halt the worst government bond selloff in six years.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineThe liquidity

  • Fed boosts focus on liquidity, other risks as economy weakens: Barr

    The Fed "will be heightening its focus on liquidity, credit, and interest-rate risks as supervised institutions manage the changing financial conditions," Barr said in written testimony prepared for delivery Tuesday to the Senate Banking committee, noting that the U.S. economic outlook has weakened "amid tighter financial conditions and increased uncertainty." "A weaker economy could put stress on households and businesses and, thus, on the banking system as a whole," he said, noting that inflation is far too high, and geopolitical events like Russia's war in Ukraine pose downside risks to the U.S. and global economies.

  • Quants Forced to Shed $225 Billion of Short Bets in Big Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fast-money quants were effectively forced to buy an estimated $225 billion of stocks and bonds over just two trading sessions, as one of Wall Street’s hottest strategies in the great 2022 bear market shows signs of cracking.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twit

  • Billionaire climate activist wins board fight at Australia's AGL Energy

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Shareholders in AGL Energy, Australia's largest power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, proxy votes showed. At the same time, in a surprise outcome, Chair Patricia McKenzie said shareholders likely rejected the company's executive pay plan, based on proxy votes, led by opposition from two major shareholders, whom she did not name. Climate activist Cannon-Brookes, with an 11% stake in AGL, succeeded earlier this year in forcing the company to scrap a demerger and instead announce plans to speed up the closing of its coal-fired power plants by a decade and spend up to A$20 billion on renewable energy by 2036.

  • Japan’s economy shrinks as consumers reduce spending

    The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices.

  • Oil Holds Losses With Demand Fears Overshadowing Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWest Texas Intermediate futures traded near $86 a barrel after cl

  • Philippine central bank to raise rates by 75 bps- Reuters poll

    The Philippine central bank will opt for a jumbo 75 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday to combat soaring inflation and limit weakening in the peso from the U.S. Federal Reserve's own rate moves, a Reuters poll showed. With inflation at 7.7% in October, well above the central bank's target range of 2%-4%, and the Fed was not expected to stop hiking anytime soon, economists predicted the overnight borrowing rate will go even higher than previously thought. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signalled earlier this month it planned to hike by that amount at this month's meeting to match the Fed, leading to unanimity among economists in a Nov. 8-14 Reuters poll predicting it would.

  • AMD sits on a ‘key ingredient for market share gains,’ analyst says in upgrade

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were looking to extend their recent rally Monday as one analyst weighed in with an upbeat view of the company's recently debuted data-center chips.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • G-20 Diplomats Agree on Draft Statement Despite Rifts on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of 20 diplomats agreed on a proposed communique to put to their leaders when they meet Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, after a tense day of negotiations to overcome differences on how hard to criticize Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to officials familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Sig

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

    The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. Atotech is a leader in chemistry solutions for advanced electronics in addition to providing a host of other products and services.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

    Bitcoin outflows from exchanges by investors big and small climbed with the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, Glassnode figures show.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

    The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows.