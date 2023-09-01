Can you leave a scene and file a police report? What to know about reporting Miami crime

How do you report a crime in Miami-Dade? Can you leave the scene and call or click?

What if you’re involved in a minor crash on the highway? Can you file an online accident report and get back on the road? Or do you need to stick around for police to arrive?

In a region where it can often take ages for busy police to arrive on a scene, what are your options?

Here’s what to know:

How can you report a crime by phone?

The answer on how to report a crime depends on the kind of crime.

Emergencies: If you see or are involved in an emergency, call 911 to report it.

Non-emergencies: Call 305-4-POLICE (305-476-5423) to reach the Miami-Dade Police Department. The non-emergency number for the Miami Police Department is 305-579-6111.

How do you report a car crash?

The Miami Police Department emphasizes that vehicle crashes cannot be reported online. All reported vehicle crashes require an in-person police response, no matter how minor.

The department recommends that all parties involved remain on the scene. Officers also advise anyone involved to provide their driver’s licenses, registration and insurance information to each other. Additionally, people involved in a crash should take pictures that show the position of the vehicles before they are moved from the roadway.

How do you report a crime online?

Types of crimes: You can report some crimes online. Though different police departments may have different standards for which crimes don’t require an in-person response, here are some examples listed by the Miami Police Department:

Thefts of private property where the offenders didn’t break into a structure. Retail theft Theft of property that was inside of a motor vehicle Criminal mischief/vandalism, including graffiti

Guidelines: Once you’ve decided that you don’t want to wait around for police to arrive on the scene and that the incident fits the criteria for online reporting, how do you file the report?

The Miami Police Department lists criteria for reporting the crime online. Before reporting, you should make sure that:

This is not an emergency.

You are the victim of the crime (or you are an authorized representative of a business reporting the crime).

The incident occurred within the boundaries of the city of Miami.

There are no suspects or evidence on the scene.

The stolen property does not include a firearm, motor vehicle, stolen license plate, or license plate decal.

Geography: If you’re reporting a crime online to the Miami-Dade Police Department, it’s a similar protocol: You should make sure the crime occurred in a part of the county served by the department, such as an unincorporated area like Kendall or a city that contracts with county police like Miami Lakes. Most cities in Miami-Dade such as Hialeah, Miami Beach, Doral, Aventura and Coral Gables have their own police departments.

What happens after you file an online police report?

The process: After submitting your online report, you should receive a notification that your report has been received.

▪ The Miami Police Department says that it will review the case within five business days. Once approved, you will be notified of your permanent case number. You may be contacted if more investigation is needed.

▪ If the case is rejected, you should receive communication from the department explaining why it was rejected and what to do next.

▪ Keep in mind that filing a false police report is a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.