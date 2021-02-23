Leave Ted Cruz alone. He was just being a good dad with a family trip to Cancun

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cruz was looking out for his kids

The pettiness of your editorial writers has astounded us again. The only thing missing from your hit piece on Sen. Ted Cruz was calling him a bad father. (Feb. 19, 13A, “While you’re freezing in your Texas home, Sen. Ted Cruz took off for Cancun. Really.”)

Whether the Cancun trip was planned in advance or not, Cruz is guilty of nothing more than putting his children first. He was being a good dad, regardless of how the media want to portray him or his actions. I appreciate that we have a senator with family values who puts them first regardless of the political price he’s paying now.

- Carol Guarnieri, Fort Worth

Get me out of here, fast

During his 2018 reelection campaign, Sen. Ted Cruz boldly proclaimed that he was “Tough as Texas.” Perhaps for the next campaign, his slogan should be: “When the going gets tough, the tough go to Cancun.”

- Steve Mitchell, Benbrook

Failure to plan is to blame

Gov. Greg Abbott is going on TV blaming Democrats, wind turbines, Electric Reliability Council of Texas executives and you name it for Texas’ cold weather problems. Abbott and those who run ERCOT should look in the mirror.

Under deregulation, nothing was winterized and wind turbines froze in Texas while they kept going in Wyoming, Montana, Canada and countless other places. In Texas, gas lines froze, too. Now, homes all over the state are waterlogged because pipes froze and broke.

Stop the blame game and fix it.

- Carolyn Sawyer, Fort Worth

Thanks for what has gone right

A big thank-you to everyone at ERCOT and the power providers of Texas. They have prevented a total shutdown that could have lasted for months and further destabilized the fragile Texas economy.

Instead of lambasting ERCOT, we should thank it instead.

- Mauricio Duque, Fort Worth

Why we have to work together

The failure of Texas’ electric grid perfectly exemplifies why electrical service should not have been privatized. Privatization led owners to skimp on maintenance and building new capacity because it’s not profitable.

As former Republican Sen. Troy Fraser (co-sponsor of the original electric deregulation bill) stated: “If you have a gold-plated system that can handle any problem, you could potentially double the price of people’s electricity.” But if the grid were run by government, beholden to the people rather than stockholders, additional capacity could be planned well in advance and the cost would be only a few pennies more on taxes or electric bills.

- Joe Baldwin, Benbrook

Basic research pays off big

The United States’ global innovation ranking of 11th is the result of political decisions such as the cancellation of the Superconducting Super Collider Laboratory intended for north Texas back in 1994. (Feb 16, 9A, “Global-innovation rankings have bad news for the U.S.”)

While we can’t expect politicians to understand the discoveries that result from basic research, they could appreciate the advances in technology that support the research experiments. In the case of the collider, advancements in cryogenics, superconducting and data collection and transmission systems would have been visible and measurable. The entire approach to the selection and funding of research projects needs to be improved to avoid repeating the mistake.

- Robert W. Dawson, Arlington

Recommended Stories

  • Big Texas Corporations Demand Storm Survivors Go Without Pay

    The Washington Post/Mark Felix/GettyDALLAS—First they had to deal with a nightmare of a winter storm, an historic assault that wiped out their power, heat, water, or all three at once.Now they have to deal with bosses denying them pay.Internal company emails and text messages obtained by The Daily Beast indicate that dozens of employers in Texas, many of them in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have told people who were unable to go to work or work remotely due to loss of electricity during Winter Storm Uri that they must consider the lost days as vacation, or otherwise go without pay.These are not small businesses, either. Several large companies are among them, such as Bell Textron Inc.—formerly known as Bell Helicopter—United Ag & Turf, BAE Systems, and the city of Dallas itself.And workers are seething.‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming Texans“We are required to use vacation on the days of the storm when I had no heat or WiFi, or I can forfeit the money and not get paid,” a Bell Helicopter employee, who like other workers quoted in this story spoke under the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, told The Daily Beast.“I’m disappointed and nervous about the next year,” the worker said, adding, “Even though I’m salaried, I’m entry-level, and any knock to my income will put me on the street—and that’s terrifying.”Representatives from Bell did not return a call or email requesting comment, but emails sent by management and reviewed by The Daily Beast made the policy clear.“Employees who are unable to fully dedicate their time and attention to company business due to current conditions should use available PTO, vacation or holiday flex time if they wish to be paid for today. Otherwise, employees who do not have any remaining PTO, vacation or holiday flex time or do not wish to use their unused PTO, vacation, or holiday flex time will not be paid for today,” read an email sent last week from Bell executive management.The worker told the Daily Beast that Bell facilities were closed the entire week, but that at one point they were unable to access the VPN–a “virtual private network” that allows them to access company systems—meaning many employees at Bell couldn’t work from home even when they had electricity.Executives at United Ag & Turf —a John Deere equipment dealer—and managers at BAE Systems—a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company—sent similar messages. But they also allowed employees to effectively borrow paid time off, which would come out of their future allotments or pay, according to emails reviewed by The Daily Beast.Some employees did not appreciate the offer.“[I] just felt like people should know. It’s not right,” an employee at BAE Systems told The Daily Beast.A spokesperson for BAE Systems told The Daily Beast, “As a government contractor, there are regulations we must follow for labor charged by our employees. The events of last week are unusual and we are working with employees on how to properly handle any time they were unable to work. In addition, we activated our Immediate Response Program to support our colleagues and provide financial assistance to affected employees and their families.”Employees at United Ag & Turf, meanwhile. were even told they must take responsibility for maintaining a time-off balance in case such events occur in the future. This despite Winter Storm Uri and the associated power crisis being “the largest insurance claim event in Texas history.”“To be prepared for circumstances like this in the future, each employee is expected to manage their PTO and encouraged to always carry a balance for unexpected situations like health issues and bad weather. This type of assistance will not be offered in the future,” read an email from the executive management of United Ag & Turf.United Ag & Turf did not respond to a request for comment. “I feel angry. They could have said nothing and been fine. They could have paid people for the canceled days and looked like heroes. They instead opted to add insult to injury,” said a worker at United Ag & Turf.For-profit employers are not the only ones who have told their employees that they must use their vacation days. Even some government employees have been impacted: An email sent to the library department at the City of Dallas told employees to use personal leave time for lost work. The veracity of the email was confirmed by a Dallas City Council member, Adam Bazaldua, as well as a city communications representative, Catherine Cuellar."It’s really disheartening that HR (who have worked entirely from home for the past year, by the way) get to just decide whether people get paid or not,” one city employee said.‘This Is Some Crazy Nightmare’: Mom Recounts Last Moments With Her 3 Kids Who Died in Texas Power OutageCuellar told the Daily Beast that for those without available paid time off, they can either “make up time within the pay period” or apply for emergency administrative paid leave.“Nobody gets to ‘just decide’ anything; we have processes and layers of accountability for taxpayer dollars,” she said.“So it becomes a question at the federal government level whether or not paying that worker emergency administrative pay was a necessary expense during the weather event,” Cuellar added.“That has been the city's policy for emergency weather-related pay for a decade,” she said.When asked whether the policy could be changed to cover all employees, Cuellar said that things would be handled on a case-by-case basis.Austin Kaplan, an employment lawyer based in Austin, described these situations as a consequence of a lack of adequate labor protections in a state with notoriously weak safeguards for workers.“There’s no requirement in Texas that people pay any vacation time at all. There’s just no safety net, or anything like that,” Kaplan told the Daily Beast.This means that it’s been entirely up to employers to decide how to handle the fallout. Some, like Cisco, not only paid their employees for the lost days, but also offered offices as a shelter and sent resources for mental health support.But it appears they are in the minority. And without any clear sign of the government taking action—Gov. Greg Abbott has hinted at relief for workers facing sky-high electric bills, but little else—they appear to be on their own.“In my estimation, the state that turned the power grid off ought to be the one paying,” Kaplan said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton and wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, left for Utah during Texas freeze to have meetings about antitrust lawsuits

    The Texas Attorney General and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, skipped town the same day that US. Sen. Ted Cruz and his family left to Cancun.

  • Niagara Falls freezes over as storms continue to engulf US

    Stunning images were captured after temperatures fell to -2F

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • Texas AG was in Utah after historic freeze back home

    As Texas was reeling from last week's historic freeze, the state's attorney general was in Utah for previously scheduled meetings, a spokesman said Monday. Republican Ken Paxton's trip was not previously known publicly, and he made no mention of being out of state while lashing out at Texas' grid operators on Twitter and urging residents to report price gouging. It remains unclear when Paxton left.

  • 'Simpsons' star Harry Shearer will no longer voice Black character Dr. Julius Hibbert

    As cartoon series continues to cease using white actors to voice characters of color, voiceover veteran Kevin Michael Richardson will take over as Springfield's resident medical maven.

  • Woman’s new license mistakenly features her in a face mask: 'Of course it would happen to me'

    A California woman got a surprise when her new driver's license arrived in the mail with a photo of her in a mask. "No way this is going to pass as valid identification," says Lesley Pilgrim.

  • Andrew Cuomo Is Everything the Press Accused Ron DeSantis of Being

    Throughout the pandemic, the press has been excoriatingly harsh on a governor who was slow to act, unnecessarily endangered the lives of the elderly, alienated experts, and cooked the numbers. It just thought the governor in question was Florida’s Ron DeSantis rather than New York’s Andrew Cuomo. After it has become clear that Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic was not just criminal in the metaphorical sense, but perhaps in the literal sense, the press has begun, only reluctantly and belatedly, to abandon its long-running Cuomo hagiography. It never made any sense to lionize Andrew Cuomo at the expense of Ron DeSantis, except that one had a “D” after his name and the other didn’t, and one hated Trump and the other didn’t. The national media also labors under the assumption that New York must be competent while the Sunshine State is the preserve of the embarrassingly boorish “Florida Man.” Finally, the media loved the way Cuomo talked about the pandemic at his take-charge press conferences. This was taken as the opposite of Trump’s approach, which it was — Cuomo talked a good game, while utterly botching the substance of the response, while Trump talked irresponsibly about the pandemic, while handling the substance pretty well (or, certainly, not as badly as advertised). All this meant that the press made both Cuomo and DeSantis into something they were not — a hero and a villain, respectively — when it should have been obvious all along that this wasn’t remotely justified. From the outset of the pandemic, New York State has had the highest number of deaths of any state and still does (47,000), and the second-highest deaths-per-million of anywhere in the country. In contrast, Florida is right around the national average for deaths-per-million. Journalists brushed right by these top-line numbers in the interest of their tendentious narrative-building. They erupted in outrage when DeSantis was allegedly slow to close the beaches last March but didn’t dwell much on Cuomo saying, when the virus was already spreading throughout his state: “The facts defeat fear. Because the reality is reassuring.” They accused DeSantis of unnecessarily endangering seniors when the Florida governor took steps to protect the nursing homes, and Andrew Cuomo, infamously, ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients. They claimed DeSantis was rejecting the “science” by, among other things, pushing to reopen the schools, an approach that has proved out. Meanwhile, experts have fled the New York public-health bureaucracy in response to Cuomo’s highhandedness. They bought the bogus story of a Florida data manager who was supposedly persecuted for blowing the whistle on the state’s manipulation of its COVID numbers, when, of course, this is exactly what Cuomo was doing. And so, the media’s anointed hero of the pandemic — who wrote a book on his own exemplary pandemic response, who won a Grammy, who was elevated to an authority with the standing to comment on how the country was handling COVID-19 — is facing calls to resign or face impeachment and is the subject of multiple investigations, while his routine bullying of critics is now out in the open. Not only are none of these things happening to Ron DeSantis, his policy of avoiding strict lockdowns, which occasioned so much criticism, has avoided the educational and economic downsides of Cuomo’s policies. According to Florida data, the state offers more in-person education than any other state, and it has a lower unemployment rate than the national average and other populous states. This matters greatly to the well-being of Floridians. All of this said, the virus has presented enormous challenges and excruciating choices to policymakers around the country. It’s not healthy to be overly invested in red-state versus blue-state comparisons. But the media gleefully went all-in on this game — and managed to pump up the wrong governor and run down the wrong one, in a failure for the ages. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

  • Twitter drags Meghan McCain for saying Biden should fire Dr. Fauci

    Meghan McCain is no stranger to causing an uproar for making unpopular statements, and her latest comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci has once again made her a trending topic. During Monday’s episode of The View, McCain had strong words for the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and oversees the country’s COVID-19 response. The prominent Republican reacted to a recent CNN interview in which Fauci declined to provide a recommendation about whether vaccinated grandparents can visit their unvaccinated children and grandchildren.

  • Pat Sajak called out for mocking 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's speech impediment

    Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak found himself in hot water, following Monday’s show, for mocking a contestant.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • Fort Worth hospital awarded highest designation for caring for expectant moms, babies

    The designation of maternal care centers is part of a statewide plan to lower Texas’ maternal death rate.

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • Moderna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is pursuing a plan to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 15 in each vial from the present 10 doses. What Happened: The plan was disclosed as part of the biotechnology company’s written testimony ahead of a House hearing scheduled for Tuesday. One vial of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently enough to inoculate five people. The plan to increase the number of doses in each vial will enable Moderna to produce and deliver the vaccine more quickly and also help ease a manufacturing bottleneck. Moderna said in mid-February that while short-term delays in the final stages of production at the company’s fill and finish contractor Catalent delayed the release of some doses, it expects to resolve these delays in the near term and not impact its monthly delivery targets. Why it Matters: The U.S. is facing a vaccine crunch as only 72 million doses were shipped by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna despite the promise to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, Reuters reported in February. Several states have complained about not having enough doses to keep up with the pace of demand. In addition, labeling confusion had resulted in hospital pharmacists discarding one in every six doses of the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), StatNews reported earlier. But the FDA later advised that every dose obtainable may be fully used, given the public health emergency. President Joe Biden reportedly announced in mid-February that his administration has secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for a total of 600 million COVID-19 vaccines. The 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines would be enough to inoculate 300 million people. Pfizer in a written testimony ahead of the hearing also said it expected to ramp up the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, shipping about 13 million doses a week by mid-March. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its supply could be enough to inoculate 20 million people by the end of next month. Price Action: Moderna shares closed 8.8% lower at $159.37 on Monday, but rose 0.6 percent in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains TodayElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Madelene Sagstrom shares story of sexual abuse with LPGA support to help others

    Madelene Sagstrom, who told her story as part of the LPGA's Drive On initiative, said she's a better golfer for opening up to someone about her trauma.

  • Seth Meyers Debunks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Insanely Obvious’ Texas Lies

    NBC“It’s been this way for a long time, but right now in particular if you look around, it’s easy to feel like virtually everything in our country is broken,” Seth Meyers said on his first episode of Late Night after taking the previous week off. “This past year has been one of ceaseless misery, dysfunction, and chaos—and yes, I know I’m starting to sound like Werner Herzog at the top of one of these segments.”But with more than 500,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and an ongoing power and water crisis in Texas, this is where we are. And the host spent the next several minutes hammering Newsmax for its “desperate” attempt to smear Joe Biden’s dog instead of covering actual news and Fox News for relentlessly pushing the blatant lie that green energy is to blame in Texas.“Like clockwork, the Fox News disinformation machine went to work and blamed the power outage in Texas on a thing that does not currently exist in any form in Texas or at the national level, the Green New Deal,” Meyers said before playing a montage of the many times Fox anchors hammered that narrative, culminating in an unhinged rant from Tucker Carlson about “windmills.”“How would you like a windmill in your backyard, making noise, chopping up birds and sucking up all your air?” Meyers asked, imitating the Fox host. “How would you like a windmill to move in with you and live in your house, eating all your food and drinking all your booze? How would you like that windmill to get suspiciously close with your wife, to the point where they start going on shopping trips together without you, leaving you at home wondering what they’re doing at the outlet mall while you look out your window at all the chopped birds on your lawn?”John Oliver Has Had It With Tucker Carlson’s Texas Crisis LiesIt went on like that until Meyers as Carlson warned viewers, “My wife left me for a windmill and it will happen to you too!”“Of course, it won’t surprise you to learn that this lie is aggressively mendacious and dumb,” he added, returning to reality, citing a study that showed Texas’ power is generated overwhelmingly by natural gas and coal along with some nuclear. “Which, of course it does, it’s Texas!” Meyers said. They used to have a football team called the Houston Oilers, not the Houston Solar Panels.”“And I’m sorry that I have to say this because it’s, you know, insanely obvious,” he continued, “but the Green New Deal is not a thing that exists in Texas or at the national level. This is like blaming your problems on Avatar 2. It’s not out yet!”Instead, he explained, it was frozen natural gas lines due to lack of regulations that primarily caused the outages and only seven percent of Texas’ winter power capacity was expected to come from wind. “Kind of like how you can only believe about 7 percent of what you see on Fox News,” Meyers said.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Retired Pennsylvania firefighter arrested, accused of throwing extinguisher at Capitol police

    The extinguisher hit three Capitol officers, authorities say, but was not involved in the death of an officer who also was struck by an extinguisher.

  • Soundgarden Members Issue New Statement in Response to Vicky Cornell Lawsuit: ‘We Are Confident That Clarity Will Come Out in Court’

    The surviving members of Soundgarden have released a new statement with regards to the lawsuit that Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, filed in Washington last week. "The buyout offer that was demanded by the Estate has been grossly mischaracterized and we are confident that clarity will come out in court," the statement from…