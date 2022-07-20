Leave us out of 'Heartbeat Bill' challenge, county prosecutors say

Jul. 20—Prosecutors for Ohio's major urban counties, including Montgomery, announced their neutrality in a lawsuit that seeks to block the state's "Heartbeat Bill" abortion ban.

In a stipulation filed Tuesday with the Ohio Supreme Court, prosecutors or their representatives for Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas and Montgomery counties said they "will not actively defend" against Preterm-Cleveland et al. v. Dave Yost et al.

The signatories include Montgomery County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ward Barrentine, who speaks for Montgomery County Prosecutor Mathias Heck in the case.

In return, plaintiffs — the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood Federation of America on behalf of Ohio's six abortion clinics and one doctor — agree not to seek any costs from those prosecutors or other officials in their counties.

The "Heartbeat Bill," Senate Bill 23, passed in 2019 but was blocked by a federal judge until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24. Senate Bill 23 outlaws abortion after five or six weeks' gestation, once a fetal heartbeat is detectable.

The lawsuit suit seeks to have SB 23 declared unconstitutional and return to the previous Ohio standard, which banned almost all abortions 22 weeks after the start of the mother's last menstrual period.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, state health officials and prosecutors in counties that are home to abortion clinics are named as defendants. That includes Montgomery County, with the Women's Med Center of Dayton; and Hamilton County, with the Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio.

Plaintiffs argue that many women have no physical indicators of pregnancy at six weeks, and varying menstrual patterns make dates of conception uncertain. Banning almost all abortions discriminates against women, particularly against the poor and minorities who receive the majority of abortions and can least afford their denial, the suit says.