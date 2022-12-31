Leavenworth County judge sentences 22-year-old man to over 7 years in KS Corrections

A Leavenworth man detained in Lansing Correctional Facility was sentenced Friday to seven-and-a-half years in the Kansas Department of Corrections after facing charges for a number of crimes.

Chri’zhon James Rivers, 22, was convicted on Nov. 24, 2022 of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated assault, according to Todd Thompson, a spokesman for the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

Rivers and another man allegedly fired guns at each other in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive as part of a Nov. 17, 2019 case, where there were multiple witnesses, said Thompson.

Rivers was also accused of physically assaulting the owner of a contract company on Jan. 21, 2021, which was Rivers’ first day of work. The owner was left unconscious. According to surveillance footage, his wallet was stolen by Rivers, according to Thompson.

On April 25, 2021, Rivers allegedly wrestled a gun out of another person’s hand, for fear that this person was going to “pop” him, according to Thompson. The victim ran away and contends that he had never threatened Rivers.

Rivers will not serve his seven-and-a-half-year sentence until he has completed time for a 2021 attempted robbery case. After serving his sentences, Rivers will have to register as a violent offender for 15 years and adhere to supervision for 12 months, Thompson said.