Leavenworth inmate indicted for attempted murder of prison staff with handmade knife

A Kansas prisoner was indicted in federal court Wednesday for the attempted murder of two correctional officers with a handmade knife, according to court documents.

Warren Richardson, an inmate of the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, is accused of attempting to kill the officers on Feb. 6, 2021.

The man allegedly used a 1 ½ inch piece of metal fixed to a 5-inch handle to injure the officers, according to the indictment. The metal fragment was allegedly sharpened to a point and wrapped in white cloth.

The documents allege Richardson carried out two separate assaults just days prior, one on Jan. 23, and another Jan. 30.

Richardson was indicted with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer and inflicting bodily injury, and one count of possessing contraband.

The man was sent to Leavenworth on federal drug trafficking charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

U.S. attorneys are requesting that the trial be held in Kansas City, Kansas.

His initial appearance is set for Dec. 12. He does not have an attorney listed yet in court documents.