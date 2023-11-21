Leavenworth man charged with drug-related crime in fatal Platte City double shooting

A 22-year-old Leavenworth man has been arrested and charged with a drug-related crime related to the double shooting that killed a teen outside a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Platte City, the police chief announced Tuesday in a news release.

The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Terrion M. Gully-Henry with a felony count of attempting to deliver a controlled substance, according the news release from Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington Jr.

The Metro Squad investigated the double shooting that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant that killed 18-year-old Kareem Z. Hassan of Kansas City and injured another victim, Wellington said. That victim remains in critical condition.

The Metro Squad followed 71 leads and spent more than 765 investigative hours investigating the homicide, said Wellington, who added the squad’s help was invaluable. The case will be presented to prosecutors to review and determine whether further charges will be filed.

According to court documents, the drug-related charge filed against Gully-Henry alleges he agreed to sell 56 grams of marijuana to an unnamed victim.