Leavenworth man dies in hospital after police shooting in Kansas City’s Northland

A 25-year-old man who was shot by Leavenwoth police in Kansas City’s Northland last week has died in the hospital.

Jonathan Heath-Taylor, of Leavenworth, was critically wounded in the early hours of Aug. 8 after Leavenworth police chased him across the state line toward suburban Kansas City. Police Chief Pat Kitchens has said Heath-Taylor was a suspect in a reported domestic violence incident that included attempted first-degree murder, rape, kidnapping and violation of an order of protection.

Kitchens has said Heath-Taylor was shot as officers were attempting to take him into custody. In an email Monday, Kitchens confirmed Heath-Taylor had died.

The police chase started in response to a report made in Leaveworth around 12:45 a.m. Heath-Taylor was spotted in Leavenworth shortly after, police have said, and allegedly fled from pursuing officers at high speed.

Authorities as of Monday had yet to disclose many details about how the police shooting unfolded. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Missouri Highway 45 Spur near Stillings Road in rural Platte County.

No police officers were injured during the encounter with Heath-Taylor.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is handling the shooting investigation. A spokesman for the agency did not immediately respond to a voicemail from The Star seeking additional information Monday.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said his office was prepared to file criminal charges against Heath-Taylor prior to his death. He said that was since determined to be unnecessary.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the man involved and our law enforcement partners who spend so much time in the line of danger as they keep our community safe; their jobs are never easy,” Thompson said in a statement Monday.