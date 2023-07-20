Leavenworth man who left toddler son unattended with gun will serve 2 years probation

A judge ordered a Leavenworth, Kansas man Wednesday to serve two years of probation after his toddler son shot himself after being left unattended in the man’s care.

Andrew Orser, 29, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of endangering a child, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s press release.

Police arrested Orser, the father of the child, last November after receiving a call about a child being shot inside Orser’s home.

The child’s mother and stepfather dropped the child off at Orser’s house, according to court records. Orser said he put “Paw Patrol” on TV for the child before heading to his bedroom to watch a movie. He had left a loaded handgun on the living room floor near the child.

When Orser heard a loud noise and crying, he went to the living room and found the child with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The child was taken to the hospital and survived the accidental shooting.

Detectives found marijuana, a bong, hemp rolling papers, torches and a grinder also in the living room with the child.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said the office worked with the family to resolve the case to best benefit the child.

Per Kansas guidelines, Thompson said Orser pleaded to three person misdemeanors for the purpose of sentencing as a felony, but does not have a felony conviction.

“Regardless of your feelings about guns, your number one responsibility as a parent is the safety of your child,” Thompson said. “Not being a responsible parent and gun owner is not excusable.”