Leavenworth man sentenced to over 27 years in prison for raping 10-year-old girl

A Leavenworth man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 27 years in prison for raping a young girl.

Jonathan Leenardo James, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release.

He was sentenced to 331 months and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The crimes occurred on Feb. 24, 2021, when the victim was 10 years old. James was not related to the girl, but “spent a considerable amount of time around the child,” Thompson said.

The girl told her mother what had happened and her mom notified police.

“We would not have been able to get justice for this crime without trust and communication,” Thompson said in a statement. “Parents must always work on talking with their children.”