Leavenworth man speeding on a stolen motorcycle pleads guilty in pedestrian’s death

A Leavenworth man pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said he was speeding on a stolen motorcycle when he struck and killed a pedestrian who trying to cross the street.

Justen Michael McCarter, 37, also pleaded guilty in Leavenworth District Court to riding a stolen motorcycle. The crash occurred March 1, 2020 as the victim, Adam Wheeler was crossing the street at Ottawa Street and North 12th Street, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release.

A sentencing hearing for Wheeler was scheduled for Jan. 19.

Investigators determined McCarter was traveling three times faster than the 30 mph posted speed limit when he struck Wheeler, Thompson said.

Wheeler later died from his injuries.

Investigators also later learned that McCarter was riding a stolen motorcycle.

“Rules of the road are made for these reasons,” Thompson said. “Tragedies like this should not occur.”