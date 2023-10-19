Leavenworth police investigate suspicious death after injured child dies in hospital

Leavenworth police are investigating a suspicious death after an injured one-year-old died in the hospital Wednesday.

Officers responded around 5:38 p.m. to an apartment in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive, where they found the young infant not breathing, said deputy chief Dan Nicodemus.

Police initiated CPR and life-saving measures, and emergency medical services transported the one-year-old to a hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

Nicodemus said the infant’s injures didn’t align with the information police were told, so they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Police will know the full extent of the infant’s injuries andcause of death once an autopsy is complete.

No suspects are in custody, but police are interviewing those who may have knowledge of the situation.

“We’re working diligently on this case,” Nicodemus said. “It has our full attention.”