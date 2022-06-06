Leavenworth police investigate woman’s homicide, say domestic violence suspected

The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating the possible role of domestic violence in the killing of a 41-year-old woman, police said Monday.

Leavenworth police discovered the woman’s death while investigating a stabbing in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday night. A 45-year-old resident had been stabbed multiple times and his vehicle was carjacked.

The victim was taken to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries, Leavenworth Chief of Police Pat Kitchens said Monday.

Officers located the suspect in the stabbing several blocks from the scene. The suspect, who is 40 years old, was taken into custody and booked into the Leavenworth County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

During a welfare check at the suspect’s apartment, police discovered the body of a 41-year-old Leavenworth woman, Kitchens said. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Kitchens said the principle focus of the investigation is domestic violence.