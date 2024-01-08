Leavenworth officer shot, killed man who allegedly charged at police with knife

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Leavenworth police officer fatally shot a man Saturday night.

A 44-year-old man called 911 around 8:58 p.m., requested police to report a crime and said he was armed, according to KBI.

Officers arrived soon after in the 400 block of North 5th Street, where they allegedly saw the man with a knife in the front yard of a home.

Police said they told the man several times to stop and drop the knife, when he charged toward an officer, according to KBI.

The officer fired at the man and struck him multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

KBI will investigate the shooting and present its findings to the Leavenworth County Attorney.