Leavenworth police search for driver after teenage girl critically hurt in hit-and-run

Leavenworth police are looking for a driver who allegedly hit a teenage girl on her bicycle — putting her in the hospital in critical condition — and then fled the scene of the accident early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 4th and Kickapoo streets around 2 a.m. and discovered a 16-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in a statement.

Investigators believe the girl, whose identity was not disclosed by police, was riding her bike north on 4th Street when a driver hit her from behind. She was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in “very critical condition,” Kitchens said.

A witness to the accident told police the driver was in a silver SUV or station wagon thought to be a Subaru Outback. Police say the car would likely have significant front-end damage.

The department is asking anyone who sees the vehicle to dial 911 or call 913-682-CLUE if its whereabouts are known.