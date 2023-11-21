Leavenworth woman pleads guilty to beating 84-year-old with walker after knocking on door

A Leavenworth woman pleaded guilty Friday to beating an 84-year-old woman with a walker after knocking at the victim’s door.

Sherry L. Housworth, 53, banged on the woman’s door in September 2022 until the woman answered, using a walker, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The woman stepped outside to greet Housworth, who she didn’t recognize. Housworth then became agitated, took the victim’s walker and struck her with it multiple times.

Officers found the victim lying face down and bleeding in the downtown Leavenworth home’s yard. She had visible facial swelling and bruises and was conscious.

Eventually, Housworth was located in a house a block away from the attack. She was arrested and taken into custody.

On Friday, Housworth pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal threat.

“Whether it’s a stranger or a neighbor, we need to be cautious when answering knocks at the door,” Thompson said in a news release. “I always hope neighbors can be neighborly, but that isn’t always the case.”

Housworth will be sentenced on Dec. 20.