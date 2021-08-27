Leavenworth woman pleads guilty to murder in husband’s slaying, prosecutors say

A Leavenworth woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her husband last year, Leavenworth County’s top prosecutor said.

In Leavenworth County District Court on Friday, Alexandra E. Gilson, 32, admitted to participating in the killing of Joshua Gilson, 31. He was found dead in October 2020 after he was stabbed 29 times, according to prosecutors.

“We are glad she has taken responsibility for her actions, but that obviously doesn’t bring her husband back,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement. “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Gilson’s family and friends.”

The homicide investigation began after a company reported one of its employees did not show for work and a family member called officers to the 800 block of Kiowa Street, police said at the time. A relative discovered the body.

Prosecutors alleged Gilson’s actions were “intentional and premeditated.” Gilson faces a sentence of life imprisonment with the first opportunity for parole in 25 years following her guilty plea, the prosecutor’s office said.

Gilson was accused in the slaying alongside co-defendant Jeffrey Samulczyk. His case is scheduled for a jury trial in early 2022.

The Star’s Luke Nozicka contributed to this report.