Leavenworth woman sentenced for role in 2019 killing

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 37-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas woman is sentenced to over 16 years in prison for the 2019 killing of 23-year-old Travis Doughty.

Patricia Perkins pled guilty in August on charges of second-degree murder and robbery.

She was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years and 10 months. She was sentenced to 14 years and 6 months for the second-degree murder and 2 years and 8 months for robbery. The judge ordered both sentences to run consecutively.

According to court records, Perkins and allegedly two additional people schemed a plan to rob Doughty of money.

According to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office, the scheme involved picking up Doughty and driving him to a rural area of Leavenworth County near Oak Mills Road.

Perkins and two alleged individuals lured Doughty to the scene under the guise that the group would shoot guns. Once there, Doughty was shot and robbed of his money. His body was found on March 12, 2019.

One of the alleged people involved in Doughty’s death died due to a drug overdose under circumstances unrelated to this case, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

