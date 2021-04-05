Leaving downtown Miami? A deadly crash has closed all lanes on northbound I-95

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

A driver was killed early Monday when an SUV collided with a truck and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Miami, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

The fiery crash an the aftermath shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 62nd Street (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.) and sent traffic into gridlock. Drivers are being diverted off the highway. Express lanes also are shut down. Heavy delays are expected through the morning rush hour.

Troopers say the collision between the Buick SUV and the truck happened around 3:30 a.m. Both vehicles caught fire. A picture of the crash shows part of the SUV underneath the truck. The SUV driver was trapped and died in the burning vehicle, troopers said. The truck driver was not injured.

One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-95 Northbound in Miami.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, which include Northwest Seventh Avenue and 27th Avenue.

Southbound lanes on I-95 are not affected.

This article will be updated.

