Leaving Ukraine during the war, or how and where Ukrainians preferred to travel in 2023

In Ukraine, travel demand is gradually recovering, but it is still significantly lower than before pre-war levels, as stated by the internal statistics of the Ukrainian tour operator Join UP!

In 2023, 235 thousand tourists used its services. This is 48% more than in 2022, but still four times less than in 2021.

"The main trends in the travel industry remain almost unchanged from the previous year: we still see that for foreign tours mostly women with children are applying, and tours in Ukraine are more often booked with men,” says Iryna Mosulezna, Managing Director of Join UP! Ukraine.

“People are already used to departing from the airports closest to Ukraine, so the demand for air tours dominates. At the same time, the depth of bookings is decreasing — people are ready to buy a tour and go on a trip in a week."

Most Ukrainians book air tours to Egypt and Turkey. Both destinations are in the top 10 both during the summer season (Turkey is the leader and Egypt is second) and in winter (Egypt is the leader and Turkey is ranked 9th). As for bus tours, the situation is identical to last year: Turkey is the leader (6976 tourists). It is closely followed by Bulgaria (6642 tourists), followed by Montenegro (2226 tourists) and Greece (1861 tourists).

Internal Ukraine tours are among the top three most popular destinations in winter, and also ranked 8th during the summer vacation season.

Last year, women traveled most often — 59% of all tours, 24% of travelers were children, and 17% were men (this includes both foreign trips and tours in Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that in June 2022, the SBU announced the seizure of the corporate rights of a travel company associated with a Russian metallurgical oligarch. It was about the tour operator TUI Ukraine, which was previously personally owned by Severstal owner Alexei Mordashov.

In December 2022, IATA announced that the global airline industry would return to profit in 2023.

In 2022, global air cargo turnover decreased by 1.9%. At the same time, it was 3.6% lower than in 2019.

In 2023, global airlines increased passenger traffic by 36.9%.

Ukraine International Airlines has signed a contract with SkyUp Airlines for the transportation of the country's top officials.

This Ukrainian carrier lost at least one plane during the military coup in Sudan. But it managed to evacuate another aircraft from Boryspil International Airport outside Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine