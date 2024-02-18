Leawood home suffers $1.5 million in damages in house fire; firefighter injured

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, the Leawood Fire Department was called to the 11500 block of Pawnee Circle in regard to a house fire.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a heavy fire burning from the back of the residence.

Multiple crews worked to extinguish the fire and check for fire extension throughout the structure.

The fire was brought under control at 8:59 a.m. and declared to be out at 10:56 a.m. All occupants made it out the home safely.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury while conducting firefighting activities.

Preliminary fire damage is estimated to be a loss of $1 million to the structure and $500,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Leawood Fire Department.

