Leawood man sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $40 million for fraudulent tax return

A Leawood man has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $40 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for tax fraud.

Scott Tucker, 59, faced one count of filing a false or fraudulent tax return, federal prosecutors for the District of Kansas said. He pleaded guilty in November 2021.

In 2010, Tucker reported on a 1040-tax return that his professional auto racing business named Level 5 had accumulated about $18.2 million in gross receipts and $17.5 million in expenses, according to court documents.

But Tucker admitted in a plea agreement that the form was filled out with inaccurate information to hide the amount of taxes he owed, a news release said.

A federal judge ordered that the sentence be served at the same time as a 200 month sentence Tucker was handed for operating an internet payday lending enterprise that evaded New York state laws.