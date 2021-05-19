Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

  • In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanon's acting Foreign Minister Charble Wehbe, speaks to journalist after his mets with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Wehbe stepped down on Wednesday after his televised remarks about the rise of the Islamic State group caused a diplomatic row with Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait slammed Charbel Wehbe's remarks as gross violations of diplomatic norms, accused him of making derogatory and racist statements. (Dalati Nohra via AP)
  • In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanon's acting Foreign Minister Charble Wehbe, right, gives his resignation letter speaks to theLebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Wehbe stepped down on Wednesday after his televised remarks about the rise of the Islamic State group caused a diplomatic row with Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait slammed Charbel Wehbe's remarks as gross violations of diplomatic norms, accused him of making derogatory and racist statements. (Dalati Nohra via AP)
1 / 2

Lebanon Gulf

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanon's acting Foreign Minister Charble Wehbe, speaks to journalist after his mets with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Wehbe stepped down on Wednesday after his televised remarks about the rise of the Islamic State group caused a diplomatic row with Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait slammed Charbel Wehbe's remarks as gross violations of diplomatic norms, accused him of making derogatory and racist statements. (Dalati Nohra via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s acting foreign minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab countries after he suggested in a TV interview this week that they had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State group.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait summoned Lebanese ambassadors in their capitals to protest Charbel Wehbe's remarks during an interview with Alhurra news channel. They accuse Wehbe of violating diplomatic norms and making derogatory and racist statements.

In the interview late Monday, Wehbe said that “friendship and brotherhood countries” brought Islamic State militants to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. When asked if he meant that Gulf countries financed IS, he retorted sharply: “Financed by me then?”

When a Saudi commentator interviewed along with Wehbe criticized Lebanon’s president, the minister became agitated, saying that as a Lebanese, he couldn’t accept being insulted by a “Bedouin” — a term he used derogatorily to describe Gulf Arab nationals. He walked out of the studio but returned to finish the interview.

Wehbe’s remarks came amid already tense relations between Lebanon and traditional ally Saudi Arabia. Only last month, the kingdom banned produce from Lebanon after unveiling a large shipment of amphetamine pills smuggled inside pomegranates.

Saudi Arabia is locked in a regional struggle with Shiite power Iran, the main ally of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. Riyadh and other GCC countries have imposed sanctions on Hezbollah.

Lebanon's outgoing government resigned last August, following a massive explosion at Beirut’s port that killed 211 people. Political disagreements have so far prevented the formation of a new government.

Wehbe said in a brief statement Wednesday that he had met with President Michel Aoun and asked him to relieve him of his duties, “out of concern that these comments be used to defame Lebanon and the Lebanese." It is not clear if a replacement would be named.

Wehbe, whose comments were ridiculed on social media, offered an apology, saying he made the comments while irate over offensive accusations against his president.

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanese president seeks to avert crisis with Gulf over minister's comments

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's president said on Tuesday that critical comments made by the foreign minister about Gulf states did not reflect official policy, seeking to avoid further strain on ties with countries that have been Lebanon's allies and donors. Mired in its worst economic crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war, Lebanon has lost the financial backing of wealthy Sunni Muslim Gulf states, which resent the rising influence of Hezbollah, a Lebanese group backed by regional rival Shi'ite Iran. Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe stoked tensions in a television interview on Monday, when he appeared to blame Gulf nations for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

  • Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza

    Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of an extended family early Wednesday. Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the military said it widened its strikes on militant targets in the Palestinian territory’s south to blunt continuing rocket fire from Hamas.

  • Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant anti-Semitism'

    Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as “blatant anti-Semitism” on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere. In a tweet, the embassy said “we have hoped that the times of the ‘Jew’s controlling the world’ conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately anti-Semitism has shown its ugly face again.” “We are appalled to see blatant anti-Semitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet," the tweet said.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • ‘Halston': Did A Woman Really Die in the Studio 54 Vents?

    (Some light spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of the Netflix series “Halston”) The life of Roy Halston Frowick, better known simply as Halston, was not boring. That simply is not a word you could accurately throw around about anybody who was super rich and frequented Studio 54 during its brief reign of glory in New York in the late 1970s. As we see in numerous scenes on “Halston” — as well, of course, from the many, many stories that folks have shared about it over the past four decades — that place was crazy. An absolute madhouse of debauchery. And certainly too chaotic to last. Halston himself (Ewan McGregor) was a well known Studio 54 attendee in real life, partying there as often as he could, and the show reflects that — he, Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez), Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez), Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) and Joe Eula (David Pittu) go there all the time, getting into whatever trouble they can. But nobody gets into more trouble at Studio 54 on the show than this one unnamed woman who we see in several scenes during the third and fourth episodes standing at the door, begging to be let in. At the beginning of the fourth episode, a lot happens all at once. Liza overdoses on some drug or other. The club gets raided and shut down as the owners get arrested for tax evasion and other crimes. And the police find a dead body in one of the vents — that woman who couldn’t get in decided to take matters into her own hands by sneaking in through the vent, but she got stuck and died in there. So did this really happen? Yes and no. In the real, actual version of history, most of that did happen. But it did not happen all at once. There was a night, in December of 1978, when police raided Studio 54 to collect evidence of the owner’s crimes, but he wasn’t charged with anything for months, and the club stayed open until the following February. As for Liza Minnelli, “Halston” sorta implies a line from that overdose incident to her stint in the Betty Ford Clinic for rehab — she only has one brief scene between the OD and her trip to the clinic later in the episode — but that wouldn’t be correct either. Minnelli didn’t enter rehab until 1984, years after the incident at Studio 54 would have occurred. And there actually doesn’t appear to be reporting about her ODing at Studio 54 anyway, though it’s not implausible that it could have happened — she and Halston both really loved their cocaine. Joe Eula says her PR folks told the press she was just dehydrated. “Halston” does, by the way, imply that some time had passed — but not that much time. In the scene immediately before Liza leaves for rehab in this same episode, we see Halston reading an article in The New York Times with the headline “Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.” That article was published on July 3, 1981, a couple years after the Studio 54 shutdown above. And then, I guess, three more years pass before the next scene. The woman in the vents is, I suppose, a similar stretching of history. In reality, yes, somebody did seemingly try to sneak into Studio 54 through the vents, but it was actually a man, and we don’t actually know the particulars of when it happened or how they found him. This bit of Studio 54 lore comes from a man named Baird Jones, who was a promoter for parties at Studio 54 and other New York nightclubs in the ’70s. “This guy got stuck in a vent trying to get in. It smelled like a cat had died. He was in black tie,” Jones said, as chronicled in journalist Anthony Haden-Guest’s book about the history of the club, “The Last Party.” All of these little nuggets are the sort of dramatizations of real things that are common in biographical shows and movies — even five hours isn’t long enough to fully explore anybody’s life, much less that of somebody like Halston. Read original story ‘Halston': Did A Woman Really Die in the Studio 54 Vents? At TheWrap

  • UAE, Bahrain to offer Sinopharm COVID-19 booster shots

    The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm at least six months after the initial two doses. The UAE offer is part of its "proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society", the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said, with priority given to those aged over 60 or suffering a chronic disease. The World Health Organization, which last week approved the Sinopharm shot for emergency use, has said a large Phase III trial had shown that its two doses, administered at an interval of 21 days, had an efficacy of 79% against symptomatic infection, 14 or more days after the second dose.

  • Hernández: Olympics must be canceled after Japanese flip from fans to protesters amid COVID strain

    With 3% of its population vaccinated, and Tokyo and other prefectures under extended states of emergency, there's no justification for Japan hosting the Olympics.

  • Indian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record

    Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529. India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, the world's second highest after the United States, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed. For months, nowhere has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new variant discovered there fuelled a surge of up to more than 400,000 new infections a day.

  • Myanmar activists say more than 800 killed by security forces since coup

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party. As of Monday, 802 people had been killed in the junta's crackdown on its opponents, according to the activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. It detailed six additional fatalities including in towns in Chin state and in districts of the main cities of Mandalay and Yangon.

  • Taliban blames the Afghan government for ongoing bloodshed

    The insurgent group, which seems more interested in fighting than talking peace, also tells CBS News it has no problem with women exercising "basic rights.

  • House Speaker Pelosi backs 2022 Olympics diplomatic boycott

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Tuesday for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing human rights abuses by China's government. “We cannot proceed as if nothing is wrong about the Olympics going to China,” the California Democrat said during a joint video hearing of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. Rather than advocating for a full boycott of next year's Winter Games, in which countries would keep their athletes away entirely and corporate sponsors would stay away, too, Pelosi instead said world leaders should not attend the competition because “of a genocide that is ongoing while you’re sitting there in your seats.”

  • China's new 30-day 'cooling off' period aimed at preventing divorce has some couples scalping tickets to skip the line in divorce court

    China's divorce rate fell by 70% in the first half of 2021 thanks to a new law that requires a 30-day "cooling off" period for couples seeking to separate.

  • Malaysian police say five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants killed in raid

    Malaysian police said on Tuesday five suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group were killed in a shootout in the state of Sabah on the Malaysian portion of Borneo, state news agency Bernama reported. The Abu Sayyaf group, whose members pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014, is based in the southern Philippines and is notorious for bombings, beheadings, extortions and kidnap-for-ransom activities. Authorities in Malaysia have stepped up efforts to crack down on militant activity in recent years after an attack linked to Islamic State in the capital Kuala Lumpur in 2016 and others in neighbouring countries.

  • India vaccine-maker hopes to share shots by end of the year

    The Serum Institute of India said Tuesday that it hopes to start delivering coronavirus vaccine doses to the U.N-backed effort known as COVAX and to other countries by the end of the year, a delay that will significantly set back global efforts to immunize people against COVID-19. India’s Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker and the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, said in March that it was postponing all exports of coronavirus vaccines to deal with the explosive surge of cases on the subcontinent. At the time, the World Health Organization and Gavi, one of the partners in COVAX, said they expected COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from India to resume by June and the interruption would affect about 90 million doses.

  • N.J. officer charged with running meth lab out of home

    A New Jersey police officer is facing multiple charges and up to 60 years in prison after being busted for allegedly running a meth lab out of his home. Christopher Walls, 50, a 19-year-vet with the Long Branch Police Department, was arrested over the weekend when officers were tipped off about his “suspicious narcotics activity” while responding to a domestic disturbance at his home. Walls’ colleagues found evidence of a meth lab in his basement and shed, PEOPLE reports.

  • Colombia rebel group claims leader 'Jesus Santrich' slain

    A rebel leader who abandoned the 2016 peace accord with Colombia’s government and had been at large for three years was killed by Colombian troops in Venezuela, his new armed group said Tuesday. Seuxis Hernandez — known more commonly by his nom de guerre of Jesus Santrich — was one of the chief negotiators for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in peace talks with the Colombian government. In a statement posted on its website, Santrich's new rebel group, the Second Marquetalia Movement, said the 53-year-old insurgent was killed Monday by a Colombian commando unit that illegally entered Venezuelan territory.

  • What police reforms have the best odds of passing in Minnesota this year?

    The debate over police reform is shifting behind closed doors as the Minnesota Legislature goes into overtime. Yet a clearer picture of what may — and may not — pass is coming into focus. Support is coalescing around reforms related to traffic stops and new no-knock warrant regulations as lawmakers work to find agreement on one of the year's most pressing policy issues. Yet House Democrats are ...

  • Could Alabama be adding a QB out of the transfer portal soon?

    Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley is currently in the transfer portal, and he could have Alabama in his sights.

  • A Conservative Lord is under investigation for refusing to attend anti-sexual harassment training because he says it would be an act of 'treason' against the Queen

    A Conservative peer has claimed that taking part in the "Valuing Everyone" training, mandatory since last November, would be an act of "treason".

  • John Oliver condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip: 'One side is suffering much more'

    '[Much] is complicated here. But some things are pretty simple,' John Oliver said during a 'Last Week Tonight' segment on Israel and the Palestinians.