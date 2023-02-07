Lebanese banks close doors to customers to protest ruling

FILE - People pass by the Lebanese Central Bank, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Three years into a crippling financial crisis, Lebanon's Central Bank on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 set a new exchange rate that effectively devalued the country's currency by 90%. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's battered commercial banks on Tuesday closed their doors to customers in protest of a recent court ruling that forced one of the country's largest banks to pay out two of its depositors their trapped savings in cash.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon, which lobbies for the banks, released a statement calling the action an “open-ended strike" and criticized the court ruling, claiming it was detrimental to all depositors, because the banks cannot afford to pay out everyone else’s savings in full.

The demise of the banks is part of Lebanon's economic meltdown and unprecedented financial crisis that erupted in 2019 following years of corruption and mismanagement by the country's rulers. Over three quarters of Lebanon's population of 6 million has been plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound lost about 97% of its value against the dollar.

In an effort to avoid folding amid the crisis, the banks imposed informal capital controls, restricting cash withdrawals from accounts. Also, people with accounts in dollars are allowed only to withdraw small sums in Lebanese pounds, at an exchange rate far lower than that of the black market or the exchange rate used for buying and selling most goods.

This prompted some overseas depositors, locked out of their savings, to launch lawsuits to pressure banks to release their savings in full. In Lebanon, others opted to break into banks and forcefully take their own money, which led the banks to go on strike in September 2022 and close down amid security fears.

Last week, Lebanon's Court of Cassation overturned the verdict in a 2022 case in favor of Fransabank, sued by two depositors demanding their money in cash. The ruling overturned the previous verdict, which allowed the bank to pay them with a check.

Cashing that check however would enable the depositors to retrieve their funds at a significant loss.

It was the first legal decision of its kind since the crisis.

The banks' association said Tuesday that “the crisis is not a crisis of one bank or even all the banks” but one that “affects the entire financial and banking system", including Lebanon's central bank.

It called on the government to implement reforms that the International Monetary Fund has made a condition for an economic recovery program — a capital controls law, lifting banking secrecy, and restructuring the country's commercial banks.

The IMF has criticized Lebanon for its sluggish progress on the reforms since talks between the government and the IMF began in May 2020.

At the same time, banks have refused attempts to make their shareholders assume responsibility for the crisis, and have insisted that the government and their own depositors share the biggest burden for the losses.

Recommended Stories

  • Spiritual advisers offering final comfort in execution rooms

    For decades, Missouri executions played out in similar fashion: An inmate was strapped to a gurney in a drab room, alone except for the eyes of witnesses staring through thick, soundproof glass as unidentified executioners administered the lethal chemical from behind a cinderblock wall. When Amber McLaughlin was executed in the same room weeks later, her pastor stroked her hand, providing comfort even as McLaughlin expressed that something was causing her pain. A Supreme Court ruling last March requires states to allow spiritual advisers to join condemned inmates in their final moments, where they can speak together and even touch.

  • Meta to buy VR startup Within after favorable court ruling

    A federal judge has sided with Facebook parent Meta and cleared the way for the company to buy virtual reality startup Within Unlimited, the maker of the popular fitness app Supernatural. Federal antitrust regulators had sought to block the acquisition on the grounds that it would hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. Meta said it will now proceed with its acquisition of Within Unlimited.

  • Janet Yellen: 'You don't have a recession' with unemployment at 50-year low

    Despite stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates, the economy may avoid a recession this year, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

  • 2-year Treasury yield rises to highest in two months after January’s strong jobs report

    Bond yields rise on Monday as traders see greater likelihood of the Federal Reserve hiking rates again in March and May.

  • Yellen sees path to avoiding U.S. recession

    STORY: YELLEN: “Really, we have a strong and resilient economy…”Predicting a so-called soft landing for the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path forward in which the country avoids a recession, even as inflation comes down significantly.Fueling her optimism: a red hot labor market, which is producing hundreds of thousands of new jobs a month. Yellen's comments came on ABC's Good Morning America.“You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years. So what I see is a path in which inflation is declining significantly and the economy is remaining strong.”While Yellen acknowledged that inflation remained too high, she noted its decline over the past six months and said it could drop significantly further given measures adopted by the Biden administration, including steps to reduce the cost of gasoline and prescription drugs.The U.S. Federal Reserve has also been on an urgent campaign to bring price pressures under control, raising interest rates aggressively over the past year in an attempt bring down runaway inflation.Despite the surge in rates, which has lead to concerns about a possible recession, U.S. Labor Department data released last week showed job growth accelerated sharply in January, with nonfarm payrolls up by 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropping to a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%.But all bets are off on the economy if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit, said Yellen, who warned that failure to do so would have grave consequences.“America has paid all of its bills on time since 1789 and not to do so would produce an economic and financial catastrophe.”The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in January, prompting the Treasury Department to warn that it may not be able to stave off default past early June.

  • Sub-Saharan Africa is 'new epicenter' of extremism, says UN

    The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, says a new report by the U.N.'s international development agency. A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to extremist groups are joining for better livelihoods compared to the motivations of those interviewed in a previous report released in 2017, according to the UNDP report released on Tuesday. Many Africans' lives have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, and climate change, said the report.

  • Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac likely won't perform as a band after McVie's death

    At Sunday's Grammys, Mick Fleetwood said the band no longer plans to perform together as Fleetwood Mac after longtime member Christine McVie's death.

  • Chris Christie says Biden is 'not capable of running a traditional American race' in 2024: 'He's old. He's boring.'

    "Do you see Joe Biden on Air Force One doing seven, eight campaign stops a day at 82 years old?" Christie asked on Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunges As Retailer Rolls Dice On $1 Billion Capital Raise To Avoid Bankruptcy

    "We expect that we will likely file for bankruptcy protection if the the Transactions are not consummated," Bed Bath & Beyond said.

  • Rupert Everett & Prince Harry Have Gotten Into a Surprising Dispute Over the Royal's Infamous Virginity Loss Story

    One of the weirdest things to come from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is Rupert Everett’s claim that he knows more than the Duke of Sussex about losing his virginity. It’s a weird thing to hang his hat on, but the 63-year-old actor insists that the tale told in the book isn’t true. “By the way. […]

  • Court says South Korea responsible for Vietnam War massacre

    A South Korean court on Tuesday ordered the government to pay 30 million won ($24,000) to a Vietnamese woman who survived a gunshot wound but lost several relatives when South Korean marines rampaged through her village during the Vietnam War in 1968. In awarding the compensation to 62-year-old Nguyen Thi Thanh, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the government’s argument that it was unclear whether South Korean troops were responsible for the slaughter in the village of Phong Nhi. The court also rejected the government’s argument that civilian killings were unavoidable as the Korean troops were dealing with Viet Cong guerrillas who often blended with locals, according to Thanh's lawyer, Lim Jae-sung.

  • Turkey ETF tumbles and lira slumps to record low after major earthquake adds to economic woes

    Turkey’s lira hit a record low and its stock market tumbled on Monday after a major earthquake hit a region already grappling with economic instability and geopolitical turmoil.

  • Tractor-trailer crashes into concrete wall, spills fuel in crash on I-10

    A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car had westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue shut down for several hours on Monday afternoon.

  • LeBron James posts cryptic tweet after Kyrie Irving trade

    LeBron James sounded surprised that Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks instead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Military experts provide frank assessment of US shortcomings in potential China conflict

    The main issues the U.S. military would face are the "tyranny of distance," which hands China a major "home-field advantage" and a potential shortage of munitions.

  • India's stock market crisis isn't just the Adani Group's problem — it's a political issue for Prime Minister Modi too

    On Monday, hundreds of Indian opposition party members demonstrated on the streets of New Delhi, demanding an investigation into the Adani Group.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Continues to Burn

    In two weeks Adani Group has lost more than $118 billion in market value, more than half its market capitalization.

  • Michelle Yeoh says her character was originally just going to be 'the wife' in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' before Jackie Chan turned down the film

    Michelle Yeoh said that the "EEAAO" directors wanted her to play Jackie Chan's wife in the original script. It was later revised to make her the lead.

  • Diversity and moderation over tradition – why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign

    Caucusgoers stand beneath the sign for the South Carolina delegation at the Democratic National Convention. Bill Clark /CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty ImagesThe Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s nominee. President Biden weighe

  • PayPal (PYPL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    PayPal's (PYPL) fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across Venmo and Checkout experiences.