Lebanese banks decide to stay shuttered, over security fears

0
KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's banks will remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan, a senior official with the country's commercial banks association said on Thursday, amid a wave of protests and heists targeting its failing financial system.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon initially announced a three-day strike, after at least seven bank branches were stormed last week, where assailants demanded they withdraw their trapped savings. Among them is Sali Hafez, who broke into a Beirut bank branch with a fake pistol and retrieved some $13,000 in her savings to cover her sister's cancer treatment.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks had last closed for a prolonged period back in October 2019 for two weeks, during mass anti-government protests triggered by the economic meltdown. Since 2019, the banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of currency, tying up the savings of millions of people.

Since then, the tiny Mediterranean country's economy has continued to spiral. The Lebanese pound has lost about 90% of its value against the dollar, while three-quarters of the population has plunged into poverty.

“One of our demands is that we are provided with security to guarantee that we can keep the banks safe,” Fadi Khalaf, the Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon told The Associated Press. “When you have people come in with weapons and throw gasoline everywhere, do we have to wait until someone dies before we do something about it?"

While banks across the country are shuttered, people have since rushed to shops to wire their money abroad instead. The country's largest money wiring company even brought in private security armed with assault rifles.

Khalaf said the banks were not content with a security plan that caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi's team presented to them on Tuesday. “He said they don't have enough personnel and that the banks should provide its own security,” he said. “But what can private security do if he has to deal with someone carrying a gun?”

The Union of Bank Employee Syndicates in a statement on Thursday echoed similar sentiments, refusing to return to work until they believe it is safe for them to do so.

Khalaf said the banks are currently discussing measures they can take on their own, but said they had not set a deadline.

The bank heists were mostly celebrated among the Lebanese public, who have accused the authorities of rampant corruption and mismanagement. Millions of Lebanese are struggling to cope with skyrocketing food prices and rampant power cuts and many now sympathize with people choosing to take matters into their own hands.

Depositors' protest groups have vowed to continue supporting people's attempts at forcefully retrieving their savings.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese authorities for over two years have been scrambling to put in place financial reforms and restructure its economy to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout. Among the reforms is a capital controls law that would formally restrict and regulate the flow of money in and out of the banks.

The IMF on Wednesday after meeting with officials criticized Lebanon for its sluggish progress, but caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam told the AP that the country aims to adopt some of these reforms next month.

Until then, the country's fiscal woes will continue to fester, said financial analyst Ghassan Chammas. The banks closing will not only further curtail people's access to their funds, but will also slow down already dwindling economic activity, including imports and exports.

“They need clearly to set exceptions in the draft capital controls law for people who need to cover health expenses, transfer funds abroad, or any other humanitarian exception,” Chammas told the AP. “You cannot isolate the country from the outside world.”

Recommended Stories

  • Al Jazeera journalist's killing referred to ICC in complaint

    A coalition of lawyers and advocacy groups said Tuesday it has referred the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on behalf of her family, calling on prosecutors to investigate what it described as Israel’s deliberate targeting of the veteran reporter. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.

  • Will stamp duty cut push UK house prices up even further?

    Here's what a stamp duty cut could mean for UK house prices.

  • Ukrainian official mocks Russia over its failures after Putin's threatening speech: 'Everything is still according to the plan, right?'

    Putin "threw all his cards on the table," one Ukrainian official said after the Russian president reversed an earlier reservist policy.

  • Politics latest news: Mini-Budget 'is biggest tax-cutting moment in 30 years', says IFS

    Jacob Rees-Mogg lifts fracking ban in England ‘Desperate’ Putin will be defeated in Ukraine, vows Truss Truss to rip up green planning laws GP appointments for every patient within two weeks Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25pc - live updates Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • Ukraine Latest: Prisoners Released; EU’s Next Sanctions Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine sealed a major prisoner swap with Russia, an exchange that included handing over a key ally of President Vladimir Putin in return for leading defenders of Mariupol under a deal facilitated in part by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insult

  • Mike Lindell sues feds over seizure of his cell phone

    The MyPillow CEO, an ardent backer of former President Trump, said FBI agents took his phone while he was sitting at the drive-thru window of a Hardee's in Mankato, Minnesota.

  • Israel rolls out new omicron-tailored COVID-19 vaccines

    Israel on Thursday began administering doses of coronavirus vaccines tailored to fight the highly infectious omicron variant as its health authorities urged at-risk groups and those over 65 to get the shot. The rollout of the new vaccine follows Israel's world-leading drive to vaccinate its population early in 2021 and marks it out as one of the first countries to start distributing omicron-specific vaccines. Health officials are now voicing growing concerns about increased COVID-19 infections in the upcoming winter.

  • With nuclear threat, Putin backs self into a corner on Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin renewed his nuclear threats, warning that he was not "bluffing" about using Moscow's nuclear arsenal if Russia is attacked.

  • House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6

    The House has passed legislation to revamp the rules for certifying the results of a presidential election as lawmakers accelerate their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Donald Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power.

  • GOP raises Mar-a-Lago search at Archives nominee's hearing

    President Joe Biden’s pick to head the National Archives pledged on Wednesday to be a nonpartisan leader, trying to allay concerns by Republicans considering her nomination who have questioned the agency’s role in the investigation into sensitive documents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida home. "It wasn’t just the FBI carrying out the raid, but it was requested by the National Archives to be able to engage with these records and that triggered something with the FBI," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told nominee Colleen Shogan.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Mobilisation in Russia: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill urges people not to see Ukrainians as enemies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.

  • Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’

    Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict would not have come to pass…

  • NY AG Letitia James says Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739M when it should've been at $75M.

    New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

  • Trump described himself as a 'former' president in a Fox News interview then immediately tried to take it back

    Trump has refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election, but in an interview slipped into accurately referring himself as 'former' president.

  • Trump Loses It Over New York Lawsuit, Calls Letitia James ‘Racist’

    It didn't take long for the former president to take to Truth Social to rant about getting sued by the state of New York for civil fraud

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever

    The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

  • Special Master Has a Simple Test That May Be Disaster for Trump

    Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D

  • Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.

  • Activists suing DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights received over $1.3M from George Soros network

    Alianza Americas, a migrant group suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for flights to Martha's Vineyard, received nearly $1.4 million from George Soros’ network.