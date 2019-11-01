Lebanese banks reopen for first time in two weeks

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese banks opened to customers on Friday for the first time in two weeks following an unprecedented wave of protests that led the prime minister to resign, with small numbers of customers queuing as the doors opened.

At a branch of Blom Bank, one of Lebanon's biggest banks, in Hamra Street, around 10 customers entered the bank as its doors opened after 8 a.m., a Reuters witness said. The number then grew to 20.

In the Sodeco district of the capital, around 20 people were queuing outside a branch of Frasnsabank and around 15 were waiting outside a branch of Bank Audi, a Reuters witness said.







(Reporting by Eric Knect, Imad Creidi, Ellen Francis; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)