Lebanese central bank effectively ends fuel subsidy

FILE PHOTO: A worker fills up a car with fuel at a gas station in Beirut
·3 min read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said it would offer credit lines for fuel imports based on the market price for the Lebanese pound from Thursday, effectively ending a fuel subsidy that has drained its reserves since the country descended into financial crisis.

The move, announced late on Wednesday, means fuel prices will rise steeply: One Lebanese broadcaster cited figures showing the price of unsubsidised 95 octane gasoline at more than four times the subsidised price.

It will spell more hardship for the growing number of people in poverty in a country whose currency has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, in what the World Bank has described as one of the sharpest depressions in modern history.

But it should also alleviate crippling fuel supply shortages as incentives to smuggle and hoard heavily subsidised fuel disappear, said Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Byblos Bank.

Bank Governor Riad Salameh had said earlier in the day at a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council that the bank could no longer continue to offer lines of credit and subsidize fuel imports, a ministerial source and al-Jadeed TV said.

Since the onset of the crisis, the central bank had been effectively subsidizing fuel by using its dollar reserves to finance fuel imports at official exchange rates well below the rates on the parallel market.

Most recently, the central bank had been extending credit for fuel imports at a rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar, compared with a parallel market rate of more than 20,000 pounds on Wednesday.

The central bank's reserves have sunk from more than $40 billion in 2016 to $15 billion in March. The fuel subsidy costs some $3 billion a year.

Senior finance advisor Mike Azar noted that since the bank would continue to sell dollars to importers, they wouldn't need to resort to the market causing an even more rapid devaluation of the pound.

The official rate for the Lebanese pound, against which most salaries are benchmarked, is still 1,500 pounds to the dollar, a peg that was maintained for more than two decades until the crisis erupted in late 2019.

Ghobril said the government must now roll out an electronic cash card as quickly as possibly to help needy families. Parliament approved the prepaid cash cards at the end of June.

In recent days, gas stations have witnessed long queues and deadly altercations, and most people have experienced extended blackouts as diesel becomes scarce.

The hard currency crunch means that medicines are also hard to find and prices for basic goods have skyrocketed, adding to the burden for a population where more than half are below the poverty line.

In a June report, the World Bank said Lebanon's 12-month inflation rate has risen to 157.9% in March this year from 10% in January 2020.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam, Nafisa Eltahir, and Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams, Giles Elgood, David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Several Lebanese parties to boycott parliament session over blast probe

    Several Lebanese parties said on Wednesday they would boycott a parliamentary session called to discuss a proposal that critics say would effectively derail judicial efforts to question senior officials over the Beirut port blast. With leading Christian and Druze groups planning to boycott, it was not clear if there would be enough MPs for quorum at the session called on Thursday by Shi'ite Speaker Nabih Berri. The only item on the agenda is the petition from a group of MPs asking that the senior officials including the caretaker prime minister be referred to a special council that hears cases against former presidents and ministers.

  • 3 Chinese think tanks blasted the US coronavirus response, after Bloomberg ranked the country top in its COVID Resilience Index in June

    The "America Ranked First?!': The Truth about America's fight against Covid-19" also called the US the "suspected source of the outbreak."

  • The best mushroom recipes, foraged from The Takeout’s archives

    Mushrooms come in so many varieties, and can be prepared in so many different ways, that the novice cook might feel slightly overwhelmed by it all. They take a little bit of care to select, clean, and prepare, but no matter what final dish they’re a part of, they pay serious dividends in both flavor and depth. So here are The Takeout’s best ideas for what to do with those mushrooms: a crop of recipes that show just how versatile fungus can be.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • Venezuelan’s bond: $21 million in Swiss account, plane, yacht, lots of Miami condos

    In an agreement to get released from a Miami federal lockup, a Venezuelan businessman accused of stealing a fortune from foreign government contracts must secure a $50 million bond with luxury properties in South Florida and a vast sum of money from his Swiss bank account.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule For 2021 — Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

    The rollout of funds for the expanded child tax credit began on July 15, with the IRS sending out letters to 36 million families it believed to be eligible to receive them. Families can expect the...

  • Mexico Considers Using $12 Billion IMF Windfall to Pay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is considering using its share of recently-approved International Monetary Fund reserves, worth about $12 billion, to repay the country’s debts, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.Although the funds add to the central bank reserves, Mexico has enough bandwidth to use them to pay down debt, Lopez Obrador said at a daily press conference Wednesday.“The reserves have grown a lot and they pay very little interest,” he said. “We could use these resources to pay debt in a

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1,000,000 in 10 Years

    In 2011, the U.S. was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, and no one had witnessed a deadly pandemic in several decades. If you're looking for excellent stocks to buy and hold through the next decade, here are two that could turn $200,000 into $1,000,000 (that's a compound annual growth rate of about 17.5%) in the next 10 years: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). The company's diversified operations, including its established pharmaceutical, nutritional products, and diagnostics segments, are a major strength that will help it continue beating the market.

  • I've Always Wondered How Travel Insurance Works And If Its Worth It — This Is What An Expert Had To Say

    I don't want to get screwed, but I also don't want to screw myself over. Ya know?View Entire Post ›

  • Cardano's ada surges as much as 22% after creator Charles Hoskinson stokes hopes its smart-contract update is imminent

    Cardano's native token ada shot up as much as 22% early Wednesday after comments that a much-anticipated update is approaching.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.