As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyzes the system

  • FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file photo, opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun scuffle with army soldiers during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. Aoun, a prominent prosecutor says she is trying to go after rampant corruption but her critics say she is only targeting enemies of her ally, the president. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a protester flashes the victory sign, as others burn tires to block a road in front of the house of judge Fadi Akiki during a demonstration calling for the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month, in Beirut, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
  • FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file photo, policemen stand guard next to a man in a blood-soaked shirt who was viciously beaten by opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun, during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. Aoun, a prominent prosecutor says she is trying to go after rampant corruption but her critics say she is only targeting enemies of her ally, the president. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo, Lebanese activists display symbols of justice during a protest against the slow pace of the investigation into the August 4 explosion that hit Beirut's seaport, outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file photo, opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun try to strip an army soldier of his rifle as scuffles break out during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. Aoun, a prominent prosecutor says she is trying to go after rampant corruption but her critics say she is only targeting enemies of her ally, the president. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, relatives of victims of the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved one who were killed during the explosion, as they burn tires to block a road during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2020 file photo, anti-government protesters hold pictures of Lebanese leaders during a protest, in Beirut's Ashrafieh district, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, Lebanese supporters of President Michel Aoun hold a banner during a protest calling for "truth and justice" in relation to the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated Beirut port and parts of the Lebanese capital, in Beirut, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
1 / 8

Lebanon No Justice

FILE - In this April 19, 2021 file photo, opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun scuffle with army soldiers during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. A public feud in recent weeks among prosecutors has starkly demonstrated how Lebanon's system of sectarian factions is paralyzing Lebanon's judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. Aoun, a prominent prosecutor says she is trying to go after rampant corruption but her critics say she is only targeting enemies of her ally, the president. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — Even after she was taken off an investigation into alleged financial crimes by a money transfer company, the defiant Lebanese prosecutor charged ahead. She showed up at the company’s offices outside of Beirut with a group of supporters and a metal worker, who broke open the locked gate.

Ghada Aoun obtained data from Mecattaf Holding Company that she contends will reveal the identities of people who sneaked billions of dollars out of Lebanon amid the financial meltdown that has hit the country.

The move was part of a public feud between Aoun and Lebanon’s state prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, who had dismissed her from the case, saying she’d overstepped with two earlier raids. Their feud has turned into scuffles between their supporters in the street.

Aoun, an investigating judge for the Mount Lebanon district, presents herself as a crusader against corruption and accuses higher-ups of trying to stop her. But to her critics, she’s a tool of her backer, Lebanon’s president, who they say uses her to punish his political opponents and protect his allies.

That is the problem in Lebanon: The judiciary is so deeply politicized it paralyzes the wheels of justice, mirroring how factional rivalries have paralyzed politics.

Political interference in the judiciary has for years thwarted investigations into corruption, violence and assassinations. But mistrust of the judiciary is thrown into even starker relief now, when Lebanese are crying out for politicians to be held accountable for the disastrous crises in their country — not only the financial collapse but also last August’s massive explosion in Beirut's port that killed scores and wrecked much of the capital. The explosion has been blamed on incompetence and neglect.

Lebanon’s political posts are split up in a power-sharing system among sectarian-based factions. Judicial appointments are subject to the same sectarian allotment and horse-trading.

Ghada Aoun is a Maronite Christian, like the country’s president, Michel Aoun, and her supporters are mainly members of the president’s Free Patriotic Movement. The two are not related. The state prosecutor, Oueidat, is a Sunni Muslim, like the prime minister-designate, Saad Hariri. The country’s top financial prosecutor is a Shiite Muslim, chosen by the country’s top Shiite factions, Amal and Hezbollah. Positions all through the judicial hierarchy are similarly divvied up.

“Those who hold on to power have set up a judiciary that is loyal to them in order to fight their opponents and protect their interests,” retired state prosecutor Hatem Madi told The Associated Press.

President Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Hariri have been locked in a power struggle that has prevented the formation of a Cabinet for more than six months. As a result, there is no leadership to carry out reforms to rescue the country even as the currency collapses in value.

Lebanese watched in fury as their own savings and salaries plummet in value and prices skyrocket. The central bank is struggling to gather enough hard currency to ensure fuel for electricity or other key imports, much less maintain its longtime peg of the currency to the dollar.

Even more galling for the public, the wealthy and politically connected transferred billions of dollars to safety outside Lebanon even after banks imposed informal capital controls at the beginning of the crisis. Most people have been unable to access their dollars in bank accounts since late 2019.

Ghada Aoun, the judge, was probing Mecattaf Holding on suspicion it helped in that flight of capital. Mecattaf, one of Lebanon’s largest money and gold-trading companies, denied any links to suspicious transfers, saying all business it does is legal.

Skeptics note that Mecattaf’s owner, Michel Mecattaf, is the publisher of Nidaa al-Watan, a daily newspaper that is harshly critical of President Aoun and his main ally, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Ghada Aoun has also pursued cases against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and former Prime Minister Najib Mikati, both of them opponents of the president.

In tweets, Aoun said she was being sidelined “because I dared to open a major file and tried to establish the truth with evidence.” She accuses her opponents of using “false accusations” against her to “politicize a case of justice, a case where an oppressed people wants accountability.”

After her previous raids, Ouiedat ordered her taken off financial cases. Then on April 20, both he and Aoun appeared at a session of Lebanon's top judicial body, where they upheld the order. Outside, supporters of the president and the prime minister got into scuffles and nearly into fist-fights before the army separated them. The next day, she carried out her third raid on the company.

Sami Kara, a Hariri supporter, said Aoun ruined her long reputation by breaking into the company. “She was used for political purposes and now they threw her away,” said the 61-year-old shop owner.

Lebanese are also closely watching the investigation into the Aug. 4 explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates poorly stored at Beirut’s port. The explosion killed 211, wounded more than 6,000 and devastated nearby neighborhoods.

The first investigating judge accused two former Cabinet ministers of negligence, but was then removed from the case after the former ministers raised legal challenges against him. Many worry his replacement, Judge Tarek Bitar, will be prevented by politicians from holding anyone accountable for the blast.

Judges know that if they want senior posts, they must be loyal to a political leader, said Bushra al-Khalil, a prominent Lebanese lawyer.

Knowing this, some people go straight to politicians and ask for their help in cases, rather than go through judicial authorities, she said. Others hire a lawyer with strong political connections to intimidate judges.

Madi said the long-term solution is for the judiciary to be given independence under the constitution. Currently, it comes under the authority of the government.

Lebanon “is proving incapable of fighting corruption,” said outgoing Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm, pointing to the divisions demonstrated in the feud between Aoun and Ouiedat.

“After all that has happened,” she said, “how can people feel they respect and trust the judiciary?”

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Red Flag Looks to the Past for Inspiration

    The 2021 Hongqi L-Concept’s design pays homage to a classic luxury car from the 1950s, which mixed Russian and American influences.

  • Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid to India

    Israel will begin sending emergency medical aid, including badly needed oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, to help fight the world's biggest COVID-19 surge. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said a series of flights throughout the week would carry aid that included thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, as well as respirators, medications and other medical equipment. "The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries in India's time of need," the statement quoted Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as saying.

  • How WWE superstar Mustafa Ali fasts, works out and performs during Ramadan

    Ali explained in an interview with TODAY how he adjusts his routine during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

  • How did a wildlife lover become one of the bloodiest poachers in California history?

    Richard Parker was a self-described naturalist. Then an anonymous tip led investigators to a scene of ‘carnage’This article contains animal images some viewers may find distressing Wildlife officials were told someone in the area was shooting raptors, including red-tailed hawks. Photograph: Alamy The California department of fish and wildlife relies on an intricate network of citizen-informants to help do its job. The agency’s secret tip line is a critical tool in the fight against wildlife crimes because, in more rural areas of the state, a single wildlife officer can be responsible for thousands of miles of territory. Todd Kinnard is one such officer – tasked with overseeing agency operations across the expansive Lassen county, five hours north-east of San Francisco by car. He was on duty when an anonymous tip came in that someone in the county was shooting raptors, birds of prey such as red-tailed and ferruginous hawks. Raptors are not typically the subject of poaching tips. They are agile, apex predators that – due to a diet consisting largely of pests such as rats, snakes, and mice – tend to coexist with humans rather than compete with them. map showing standish Kinnard took the tip with a grain of salt. In Lassen county, it is not unheard of for neighbors to weaponize the department’s anonymous tip line against one another out of spite. Because something as seemingly innocuous as taking one too many fish from a local pond can result in substantial government fines, grazing-rights or property-line disputes can quickly mushroom-cloud into frenzies of sometimes bogus, sometimes legitimate, tit-for-tat poaching complaints. Kinnard drove out to the site of the alleged raptor killings to carry out a preliminary, informal knock-and-talk inquiry. It was a large-tract property, roughly 80 acres, in the unincorporated town of Standish. The property sat perched on the banks of the Susan River, a few miles east of the county seat, Susanville. The owners, Richard Parker and his wife, Tonya, were not at home at the time. But what Kinnard saw upon entering the property was stomach-churning. A cottonwood tree near the Parkers’ home was strung up with grisly ornamentation – several dead raptors, all at varying stages of decomposition. Other bodies were scattered around the tree’s base, approximately a dozen in all. Kinnard was not prepared to bag and tag the gruesome cache of evidence dangling from the cottonwood tree. He seized what evidence he could and took the bodies to the fish and wildlife department’s forensic laboratory in Sacramento. Wildlife officers conduct their investigation. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife The agency’s raptor specialist examined the carcasses and was able to determine species, with corresponding protected statuses. Causes of death proved more elusive, however. The bodies had been left to field for quite some time. Still, the probability of a dozen birds of prey dying of natural causes at the same location is spectacularly low. As the Sacramento laboratory got to work on identifying causes of death, Kinnard proceeded with his own investigation. The dead raptors recovered on that day in 2018 were only the tip of a blood-red iceberg. Richard Parker, a seemingly ordinary country gentleman, appeared to have a secret, sadistic hobby and the anonymous tipster had led Kinnard to uncover one of the bloodiest poaching cases in California history. An anti-government streak Lassen county is tucked away in the sparsely populated north-east of California. It sits north of Lake Tahoe along the Nevada border, and east of Redding, the last major population center before the vast wilderness stretching between northern California and southern Oregon. Lt Kyle Kroll, who oversees game wardens in the area, describes the region around Susanville as the Honey Lake Valley, a unique ecosystem straddling a transition zone between the desert and the mountains. “But with a lot of water,” he says, “because the aquifers flow eastward into the desert. It’s a perfect habitat for raptors, because it’s a rich area that attracts a lot of their prey.” Topography aside, Lassen is an entirely different world, culturally speaking, from the metropolitan sprawl of the Bay Area to its south-west, or even the exurbs and rich farmland of the nearby Sacramento Valley. The population in 2019 was just over 30,500 residents, less than half that of the San Francisco suburb of Palo Alto, spread out over more than 180 times the square mileage. It is the kind of place people go to get away from the congestion of coastal California’s urban-suburban sprawl, and the many customs and regulations woven into life there. There is a palpable anti-government streak embedded in the culture of Lassen county – a “don’t tread on me” mentality that often pits the priorities of local residents against those of state conservation officers such as Kroll and Kinnard. California’s sole pack of wild wolves inhabits a territory encompassing parts of Lassen county. There is no love lost between the endangered canines and area ranchers, who view the pack as a direct threat to their livelihoods. (Wolves occasionally feed on cattle and sheep.) In December of 2020, a state investigation into the shooting of a protected wolf in Lassen county laid bare these tensions by implicating a 23-year-old, sixth-generation rancher, Brett Gagnon. An adult wolf and three pups in Lassen county. Photograph: AP “I can’t believe you guys would waste your time to investigate somebody for shooting a miserable wolf,” Gagnon’s grandfather told state agents as they executed a search warrant on the family ranch. Gagnon was not ultimately charged with the killing. Analysis of the bullet recovered from the wolf’s body did not match any of the guns seized from the Gagnon home. The case remains open. The ordeal did little to warm relations between the fish and wildlife department and county residents. And perhaps a flavor of that tension informed the politics of one Richard Parker. The stakeout As the fish and wildlife department’s forensic examiners poked and prodded the bodies recovered from the Parker property, Todd Kinnard remained disturbed and restless over what he could only imagine had occurred there. He knew the physical evidence against the Parkers was damning, but not conclusive, and the agency would need solid proof that one or more members of the family were behind the brutal raptor killings in order to bring about any kind of justice. Kinnard enacted what state agents call a Code Five surveillance plan. In March 2018, for several mornings in a row, he took up a vantage point on a neighboring property and, using a high-powered scope, staked out the Parker home. On one of these mornings, he witnessed an individual emerging from the house, rifle in hand, later determined to be Parker, according to department officials. Kinnard says Parker took up position in the yard, raised his rifle, and shot off several rounds in different directions. Kinnard recalls watching nearby foliage explode to life as birds fled the vicinity. He now had sufficient probable cause to corroborate the initial tip and secure a search warrant. The warrant was served on the Parkers by a team of wildlife officers in the early hours of 11 March 2018. “I’ll be honest, we thought we were only going to find what was already around that tree,” Kroll recalls. “But that was just one of the specks of evidence that we found.” The true extent of the horror would stretch from fence to fence. Recollecting the broader examination of the property, Kroll describes a scene of complete carnage within a 300-yard radius of the Parker home. “Every bird within reach of his house, anything he could hit, was lying there on the ground. Dozens and dozens of carcasses.” Water flows into Lake Tahoe from Eagle Lake at Emerald Bay. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA “It was just an unbelievable amount of evidence,” Kroll says. The team needed to restrategize. Time was of the essence – many of the bodies had clearly been decomposing for some time. Some were little more than skulls and delicate wing bones. State wildlife officers assembled in a kind of phalanx formation and began meticulously surveying the property in four waves. The first wave made initial identifications of body locations, marking points on a GPS app. The second took photographs; the third recorded copious notes on the state and positioning of the carcasses. The fourth collected and bagged them. The process created a map of the butchery, which investigators later transposed on to satellite imagery of the Parker property. It provided unsettling insight into Parker’s bloody method. “As he entered his property by vehicle, any raptors he’d see perched along the access road he’d shoot,” Kroll says. “It was a row of dots along the road and around his home.” Parker, for his part, was surprised by the raid, yet calm, Kroll recalls. Kinnard obtained an admission on the scene from Parker that he had shot a red-tailed hawk just the day before. The justification offered was that he believed the raptors were killing off local game birds. “He was an upland game hunter,” Kroll says, conceding that raptors are known to predate on certain species of quail, dove and pheasant, favored by sportsmen. “He said he thought he was doing the game bird population a favor by eradicating the predators.” Kroll believes this may have been Parker’s original intent, “but it eventually became a sick sport”, he speculates. “There might have been an adrenaline rush; people get addicted to that. We see that from time to time with the larger-scale poaching cases.” Likewise, the map of Parker’s killings seemingly refutes the notion that his motives lay chiefly with preserving the area game bird population. All of the bodies recovered from Parker’s property were killed along the access road and in the immediate vicinity of his home. There is no evidence to suggest he made treks further afield to enact this purported, self-directed population-control program. That same day, Parker was arrested and booked into Lassen county jail on charges including unlawful killing of birds of prey, killing of migratory non-game birds in violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and possession of wildlife unlawfully taken. The man who relished the hunt The man wildlife agents took into custody that day had not necessarily lived a life indicative of a future sport killer. Richard Earl Parker was born and raised in Lassen county. He graduated from Susanville high school, and after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University in 1973, he returned to the area to settle down. He became a significant figure in the Honey Lake Valley, according to local people who spoke with the Guardian on the condition of anonymity. Parker still has friends in the area. Susanville is small. And even two years after his conviction, anxiety about retaliation persists. “They [don’t] want to stir up anything,” one local resident explains. Parker’s charges included the killing of migratory non-game birds, in violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife For 20 years, Parker was the area milkman. When the home milk-delivery business died out, he pivoted to insurance sales. He served in the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce for 15 years and participated in local theater productions. Members of the community in Susanville say Parker’s local status was polarizing. He was intensely liked by his circle of friends and confidants and intensely disliked by others. “A lot of people from his community called us after the arrest came out,” Capt Patrick Foy of the department of fish and wildlife says. “They acknowledged that he was a powerful, well-connected guy in the community, and there was concern he was not going to be prosecuted fairly.” Indeed, local residents tell the Guardian that Parker viewed the Honey Lake Valley as a manor and himself as its lord. And like all standard-issue country gentlemen, Parker relished a stalk and a hunt. Sport hunting in many parts of rural America sits at an awkward philosophical crossroads between conservationism and libertarianism. On the one hand, there is a rationale for the preservation of wild lands, which arises from a mixture of legitimate appreciation for nature and simple supply-and-demand economics: better habitats attract more creatures to hunt. On the other hand, there is a natural tension between the autonomy of the hunter and the conservationist machinations of the state. Parker seemingly resided, for a time, at this crossroads. But the tension perhaps proved untenable for him. In the late 1990s, shortly after purchasing the property in Standish, Parker asked state forestry authorities to set a controlled fire on his land. Parker thought the riverside property was a perfect nesting ground for waterfowl. But at the time, it was infested with whitetop, an invasive weed that chokes out competing grasses. The controlled blaze, administered in November 1999, wiped out a mat of whitetop and made way for the area’s natural weeds and grasses to take root. “What I was going to grow was wildlife, little critters, waterfowl,” Parker told the Lassen County News just after the fire. “My interest is to have birds and wildlife around me.” But something in Parker’s philosophy would change in the ensuing years. The self-described hunter and naturalist began advocating seemingly contrary positions to the conservationist movement. In 2013, he told the Lassen County Times, another local newspaper, that he hoped a commission tasked with making countywide economic projections would prioritize logging, largely viewed as one of the most ecologically devastating industries in the world. “This committee should recommend to the people that our biggest opportunity for economic growth is timber,” he said. ‘We uncovered a hundredfold more than we thought we’d find,’ says Lt Kyle Kroll. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife The inciting incident for this change of heart may have been a small-town political scandal, at the heart of which was Parker himself. Despite the shades of anti-government spirit that pervade Lassen county, Parker seemed to crave public office. He has made several runs at various positions – most recently, it appears, in 2008, for the Lassen Community College board. In 2000, he was elected director of the Lassen municipal utility district, the public utility provider for the county. Less than a year into his tenure, citizens launched a vigorous recall effort against Parker and his fellow board members. Organizers accused Parker of “abdication of authority”, “violation of public trust”, “abuse of power”, and “intentional misuse of public funds” arising from a proposed 162% rate hike in electrical costs for the county that year. Public meetings in response to the proposed rate hike were “vile” and “disorderly”, according newspaper reports from the time, with community members lodging concerns that such a move would destroy the county’s fragile economy. Richard Parker was effectively villainized by the whole ordeal. The place to which he devoted years of time and effort cultivating a reputation seemed to be rejecting him. And he scrambled to shift blame – first, to unnamed local environmentalists, allegedly to blame for preventing the construction of more power plants. “Bunny huggers”, he called them in one public meeting, with palpable, newfound derision. The crimes come full circle Nearly two decades after the recall effort, Parker found himself on trial for conduct that was arguably the polar opposite of bunny hugging. In April of 2019, Parker, then 68, pleaded guilty to crimes associated with poaching in excess of 150 birds of prey and other wildlife. He was sentenced to three months in jail, a $75,000 fine, and five years’ probation. Terms of his probation forbid him from possessing firearms or engaging in hunting or fishing of any kind. Wildlife officers are reluctant to label crimes like Parker’s “serial killings”, as it conflates terminology associated with homicide and animal poaching. Still, they acknowledge a distinction between the crimes of Richard Parker and your average poacher. “Poaching can be taking one too many trout from a pond, or redirecting a creek on your own property,” says Foy. “But there are individuals who seem to enjoy killing for the sake of killing,” he says, noting that in cases where the body count is as high as Parker’s, it is difficult to identify a motive other than rank cruelty or sadism. “Who knows what the true extent was,” Kroll says of Parker’s crimes. “We uncovered a hundredfold more than we assumed we’d find. But things don’t last long in the wild. The true extent of the carnage was probably much greater. We truly think that his kill number was so much higher than what we were able to collect.” Kroll speculates Parker’s conviction was largely attributable to the strength of the government’s case against him, primarily due to forensic assistance from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service. Federal wildlife officials ‘were an immense help’ in the investigation, Kroll says. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife “Because these birds are federally protected, we were in constant contact with them,” Kroll says. “They were an immense help because we were able to ship the [dead] birds up to their lab in Ashland, Oregon, which is really world-renowned in wildlife forensics. They spent an immense amount of time going through every piece of evidence submitted and writing a comprehensive report for each – way beyond anything we could have compiled locally.” Ultimately, despite committing several federal crimes, Parker was tried in state court by the office of the former California attorney general Xavier Becerra. This, Kroll says, allowed for the story of Richard Parker – bloody as it may be – to inspire a happy ending. “Because of the case disposition, a huge sum of money went back into community conservation and education programs,” he explains. Per the California fish code, 10% of fish and wildlife-related fines go to individual county fish and game commissions, which can reinvest those funds to the benefit of local ecology. Seventy-five hundred dollars goes a long way in Lassen county. “They might donate the money to a fishing program for inner-city youth,” Kroll says, “Or wildlife projects like installing [water] guzzlers for antelope in the high desert. “It’s a nice way of bringing wildlife crimes full circle,” he says. Despite himself, Richard Parker, one of the most extensively prosecuted poachers in California history, became an indirect bunny hugger after all. • This article was amended on 2 May 2021. An image caption in an earlier version referred incorrectly to Eagle Lake as “near Standish”, when it actually refers to a smaller Eagle Lake west of Lake Tahoe.

  • Intel, TSM Anticipate Semiconductor Crisis To Extend Beyond 2021: Bloomberg

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger expects the pandemic-induced home gadget-led global semiconductor chip crisis for the different industries to extend for several years, Bloomberg reports. The company was reworking some of its factories to drive production and counter the chip crisis for the auto industry. The supply chain might take several months to ease down, according to Gelsinger. Global companies expect the supply chain disruption and chip crisis to extend for a major part of 2021. Gelsinger emphasized the U.S.’s global falling semiconductor manufacturing position, which declined from 37% to 12% in twenty-five years. Intel’s high-end, cutting-edge chip manufacturing added to the dismay. Gelsinger also emphasized U.S. manufacturing to drive U.S. jobs and long-term technology control to resolve supply chain constraints. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) Chair Mark Liu expects to cater to the minimum customer requirement by June end. TSM reportedly tried to generate the most possible chips for car companies after hearing about the crisis last year. Liu expects the crisis to intensify by 2021 end or early 2022. Liu said the crisis would continue due to the pandemic irrespective of the production location, in justification of the Asian suppliers accounting for 75% of semiconductor chip manufacturing. Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.78% at $57.08, and TSM shares traded lower by 0.72% at $115.89 on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCar Rental Companies Are Buying Used Cars Due To Chip Crisis: BloombergIntel Needs .7B Subsidies For Europe Chip Plant: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The World's First Space Tourist Arrived at the International Space Station 20 Years Ago — Here's What He Says About the Trip

    Dennis Tito, the world's first space tourist, spent eight days at the International Space Station in 2001.

  • How Could You Unmatch Ben Affleck? Actor Baffled by Rejection in Viral TikTok

    “Why would you unmatch me? It’s me” Ever think you’ve been catfished by a celebrity? Ben Affleck went to the DMs to set the record straight about being “unmatched” on Raya. TikTok user @NivineJay is going viral for a video she posted in which Affleck appears to confront her for rejecting him on the private dating app for members of the entertainment industry. In a TikTok captioned “Sorry Ben,” Jay begins the video with text reading, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me this video on Instagram.” What followed was Affleck’s plea. “Nivine, why did you unmatch me?” a puzzled Affleck asks, “It’s me.” @nivinejay Sorry Ben 🥺🥱 #raya #benaffleck #dating #fyp ♬ original sound – Amir Yass Yea, the “Justice League” star has a slight smirk on his face, but the look in his eyes and tone in his voice does make you wonder if he’s maybe a little hurt. The video has already racked up nearly 1 million views and thousands of comments since its May 3 posting. Some comments are speculating as to whether the video is actually from Cameo, an app that allows users to request personal videos from their favorite celebs. Affleck isn’t listed as an option on Cameo’s website, so that shoots that theory down. TikTok isn’t the only evidence that Affleck seems to have love on the brain. Over the weekend he was spotted reconnecting with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez following her recent break-up from Alex Rodriguez. With Affleck also single (he and girlfriend/Dunkin’ run buddy Ana de Armas split in January), the pics led fans to speculate — or maybe just hope — that “Bennifer” was back together at long last. Unfortunately, an insider reported to Page Six that “They are friends … they’ve never not been.” Alas, Affleck has been swiped left on IRL. Hopefully his next Raya match will stay matched. Read original story How Could You Unmatch Ben Affleck? Actor Baffled by Rejection in Viral TikTok At TheWrap

  • NYC man arrested on hate crime charges for vandalizing synagogues

    Surveillance footage shows the suspect hurling rocks through the doors and windows of at least four Jewish houses of worship.

  • Rafael Nadal to face promising Spanish teenager at Madrid Open

    It wasn't too long ago that Rafael Nadal was handing Carlos Alcaraz a PlayStation as the boy's prize at a local tennis tournament in Spain.

  • Forget Intel, Buy These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock recently slumped after the chipmaker posted its first-quarter earnings report. Intel's manufacturing plans, which include investments in new plants and the launch of a new foundry unit for third-party chipmakers, also defied calls for the company to become a fabless chipmaker like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Intel also postponed the launch of its long-delayed 7nm chips to 2023, which indicates it will fall further behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung in the "process race" to manufacture smaller and more advanced chips.

  • Work to remove oil from stricken tanker off China nearly finished

    Efforts to remove the cargo of an oil tanker that leaked oil into the Yellow Sea near China's Qingdao after a collision last week should be completed later on Tuesday, the vessel's manager said. The A Symphony was anchored roughly 40 nautical miles off the coast of Qingdao when it was struck in dense fog by the bulk carrier Sea Justice on April 27. The collision ruptured A Symphony's cargo and ballast tanks, causing it to leak roughly 400 tonnes of its bitumen mix cargo.

  • Turkey says ISIS military leader captured in Istanbul

    Turkish police say the alleged military head of ISIS and a close aide to the terrorist group's former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been captured in Istanbul, DW reports.State of play: The man, who has been identified only by the codename Basim, had been traveling with a fake passport and ID, according to a police statement. Reports indicate he had disappeared since the terror group was driven out of Syria in 2017.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.U.S. special forces killed al-Baghdadi, who presided over the Islamic State's global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, during a raid in Syria in October 2019.Basim was suspected of organizing training for the Islamic State while in Syria and Iraq, as well as serving on its decision-making council.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SpaceX Crew-1 mission broke a spacecraft longevity record

    SpaceX Crew-1 broke the record for the longest mission duration for a US spacecraft when the capsule returned to Earth.

  • Zac Efron's Australian Confidant Reveals How Long He Really Dated Vanessa Valladares

    While Zac Efron's relationship with Vanessa Valladares was only made public in September 2020, they were actually together for "a lot longer than people realize," according to his pal Kyle Sandilands.

  • Mosques shut out women for Ramadan prayers

    Mosques across the UK are not allowing women in to pray during the month of Ramadan, an investigation has found. In a survey of 29 of the biggest mosques in the UK, more than a fifth admitted barring women, citing Covid restrictions as the reason. Over a quarter of British mosques do not have a space for women at all, the BBC discovered. In those that cater for both men and women, the spaces are not always the same size. Anita Nayyar, who co-runs Open My Mosque to campaign for more inclusive spaces, said women often get "second class" areas which can be smaller, in basements, behind locked doors, up flights of stairs and sometimes only open sporadically, Ms Nayyar said. She told the BBC: "We have received reports that, during the pandemic, mosques that used to accommodate women pushed women out either to create socially-distanced space for men or because they felt they could not organise stewardship to ensure the women's facilities adhered to guidelines." While many families pray together at home, worship in mosques tends to be gender segregated, with many people believing that allows time to focus on prayer. Sometimes women will pray behind men in the same space, but more often mosques will have two separate rooms for each gender to pray in, with the men in the main prayer hall and the women in an alternative space. Some Muslims believe that while daily prayers in congregation are compulsory for men, they are a voluntary option for women, who can worship at home. The BBC had contacted 29 of Britain's largest-capacity mosques to find out their policy for the month of Ramadan. Five do not have a women's area, while six responded to say they cannot accommodate women because of Covid health and safety reasons. Twelve were open to women, while seven did not respond. London's Baitul Futuh mosque, which currently restricts access to women, said it was "not a requirement in Islam for women to offer congregational prayers at the mosque, whereas it is for men". "As soon as restrictions ease, women will be able to use the mosque for prayers once again," it said in a statement.

  • Sevilla's title hopes hit by late win for Athletic Bilbao

    Sevilla's chances of winning La Liga could be over after they suffered a heartbreaking defeat by Athletic Bilbao on Monday, with Inaki Williams scoring a 90th-minute winner at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

  • Denmark ditches J&J COVID-19 shots from vaccination programme

    Denmark on Monday became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. The move comes after the Nordic country last month stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether citing similar concerns. The country's health authority said in a statement it had found that "the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect in those who receive the vaccine".

  • Lufthansa to purchase 10 long-haul aircraft to modernize fleet

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Monday said it would purchase five long-haul aircraft each from Airbus and Boeing to replace older Airbus A340 planes and increase its fleet's fuel efficiency. Top management and the non-executive board cleared the purchase of five Boeing B787-9 planes scheduled to come into service as early as next winter and in the first half of 2022 as well as five Airbus A350-900 planes for delivery in 2027 and 2028. The earlier start for the Boeing planes was possible as they had already been manufactured for other airlines that could not take delivery because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the travel industry.

  • UAE organizers 'regret' philosopher Habermas' prize refusal

    The organizers of a high-priced literary award from the United Arab Emirates expressed regret Monday that prominent German philosopher Juergen Habermas had shunned the prestigious prize over political concerns. The 91-year-old German, considered his country's most eminent contemporary philosopher, announced earlier this week that he would not accept the Sheikh Zayed Book Award due to its ties “with the existing political system” in the UAE, a hereditarily ruled country long criticized for its suppression of political dissent.

  • Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Her Washboard Abs During Her ‘Favorite’ Workout

    Mixed martial arts have been a game-changer for her core.