Lebanese Minister Says `Definitely' No Plans to Restructure Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s caretaker Economy Minister Raed Khoury said there is “definitely” no plans to restructure debt after the finance minister was quoted as saying the move was being studied.

“There’s definitely no restructuring for debt,” Khoury said in a phone interview. “Bondholders and depositors are extremely safe.”

Earlier in the day, Lebanese dollar bonds due 2028 plummeted, fueling the biggest jump in yields since the notes were issued in 2015, after Al-Akhbar newspaper cited Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil as saying that fiscal reforms include a debt restructuring.

Caretaker deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani also said he isn’t aware of any “tangible potential decisions” to restructure the country’s debt.

"These are merely thoughts, but they require a full cabinet discussion and agreement around the budget," Hasbani said. "No one should be reacting to individual ideas before they even get translated into comprehensive plans that will need the approval or disapproval of a Cabinet in caretaker mode or post formation."

READ: Goldman Asks What If Lebanon Is Forced to Restructure Debt

Political turmoil and sluggish economic growth are prompting questions on how long Lebanon can avoid a financial meltdown that would further destabilize an area rattled by war in Syria and tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

"There is no need for panic,” Khoury said. “The government is committed to pay its debt forever and not only for this year. It has the means to do that.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Donna Abu-Nasr in Beirut at dabunasr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net;Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.