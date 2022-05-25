Lebanese general renews mediation over missing US journalist

FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been missing in Syria since August 2012, hold up photos of him during a new conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 20, 2017. A Lebanese security chief has met U.S. officials in Washington as part of mediation between Washington and Damascus for the release Austin Tice, Nizar Zakka, President of the U.S.-based Hostage Aid Worldwide, a mission that assists hostages said Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Austin Tice
    American journalist, war correspondent

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese security chief has met U.S. officials in Washington as part of mediation between Washington and Damascus for the release of an American journalist missing in Syria, the head of a mission that assists hostages said Wednesday.

Nizar Zakka, President of the U.S.-based Hostage Aid Worldwide, told The Associated Press by telephone that Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim was discussing the fate of six Americans held in the Middle East, but that the “primary objective” of his mission is journalist Austin Tice who went missing near the Syrian capital of Damascus a decade ago.

Zakka, who met Ibrahim in Washington on Tuesday, said Biden administration officials would not have invited the Lebanese official to Washington had they not reached something "very serious” with regards to the Tice case. He says there are “serious threads” in the case, without elaborating. Tice's fate remains unknown.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden met Tice’s parents and reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure “Austin’s long overdue return to his family.”

Tice, who is from Houston and whose work had been published by The Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers and other outlets, disappeared at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus in August. 2012.

Zakka said the six Americans include Tice and Majd Kamalmaz, a psychologist from Virginia who vanished in Syria in 2017. The four others are held in Iran, according to Zakka, who himself was held in Iran for years before Ibrahim mediated his release in 2019.

Ibrahim, the chief of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, has mediated complicated hostage releases in the past. He told Lebanon’s LBC TV that his work regarding American hostages “had slowed down during the transitional period between two administrations” in Washington.

“There is a decision now to speed up the process,” Ibrahim added.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that U.S. officials “tend not to speak of our efforts in public before Americans come home so as not to jeopardize our efforts precisely to bring them home.”

He added that U.S. officials “are deeply engaged on this case.”

In the final months of the Trump administration, two U.S. officials — including the government’s top hostage negotiator, Roger Carstens — made a secret visit to Damascus to seek information on Tice and other Americans who have disappeared in Syria. It was the highest-level talk in years between the United States and the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, though Syrian officials offered no meaningful information on Tice.

Four years ago, the then-U.S. envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, said Tice is believed to be alive and held hostage in Syria. He didn’t say why officials believe this or who might be holding him.

Tice went missing shortly after his 31st birthday on Aug. 14, 2012. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.

In late April, the U.S. secured the release of Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran detained in Russia for nearly three years, as part of a prisoner swap.

In 2019, Ibrahim's mediation led to the release of U.S. citizen Samuel Goodwin after being held for two months in Syria.

_____

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe should not look for ways to save Putin’s face, the EP President says

    Europe should end its rhetoric about “pacification” or “saving the face” of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on May 25.

  • Moldovan ex-president detained in treason, corruption probe

    A former Moldovan president was ordered detained following a series of police raids Tuesday as part of a judicial investigation into suspected treason, corruption, illicit enrichment and illegal party financing, prosecutors said. Photographs showed members of Moldova’s Information and Security Service escorting former president Igor Dodon to a van after he was detained at his house in the capital, Chisinau.

  • Almost 2,000 children missing following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, says ombudsperson's office

    Some 1,918 children have gone missing since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Office of the Ombudsperson of Ukraine reported in a Telegram messenger post on May 25.

  • Ukraine today: Russia advances, Biden's 'dark hour' and Kremlin reacts to 'ashamed' diplomat

    Exactly three months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, his forces were pushing to encircle two key cities in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.

  • Ça va trop loin, or not far enough? Quebec passes controversial new law to ‘promote and enhance’ French

    Critics of the legislation say far-reaching reform will have collateral damage on work, study and health care in the province.

  • Greene, McBath win US House races; Cuellar in tight runoff

    One of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in Congress was facing his toughest primary challenge yet in Tuesday's runoff, while a staunch gun safety advocate ousted her House colleague in a fierce member-on-member congressional primary in suburban Atlanta. For both Republicans and Democrats, Tuesday’s primary elections in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas pitted members of the party’s activist base against more moderate candidates. The races offer a glimpse of what the next Congress could look like.

  • Pfizer to offer low-cost medicines, vaccines to poor nations

    Pfizer said Wednesday that it will provide nearly two dozen products, including its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries. The drugmaker announced the program at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, and said it was aimed at improving health equity in 45 lower-income countries. The products, which are widely available in the U.S. and the European Union, include 23 medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, some cancers and rare and inflammatory conditions.

  • Sweden says it's not providing money, military aid to Kurds

    Sweden on Tuesday denied that it was providing any “financial assistance or military support” to Kurdish groups or entities in Syria — claims that Turkey's using to back its opposition to Sweden's and neighboring Finland's historic bids to join NATO. The denial came as delegations from Sweden and Finland were expected in the Turkish capital, Ankara, for talks with Turkish officials on Wednesday to try and overcome Turkey's objections to their NATO bids.

  • Exclusive-Russian hackers are linked to new Brexit leak website, Google says

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -A new website that published leaked emails from several leading proponents of Britain's exit from the European Union is tied to Russian hackers, according to a Google cybersecurity official and the former head of UK foreign intelligence. The website - titled "Very English Coop d'Etat" - says it has published private emails from former British spymaster Richard Dearlove, leading Brexit campaigner Gisela Stuart, pro-Brexit historian Robert Toombs, and other supporters of Britain's divorce from the EU, which was finalized in January 2020.

  • Chinese leader Xi defends record to UN human rights chief

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping defended his country's record to the top U.N. human rights official on Wednesday, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path. Xi, who heads the ruling Communist Party that allows no political opposition and strictly limits speech, criticized countries that he said lecture others on human rights and politicize the issue. “Through long-term and persistent hard work, China has successfully embarked on a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions,” Xi told U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call, according to an online report by state broadcaster CCTV.

  • Pentagon working on plans to send troops to protect US Embassy in Kyiv

    Plans to send U.S. forces back into Ukraine to guard the recently reopened American Embassy in Kyiv are “underway at a relatively low level,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that officials are mulling plans to send special forces to Kyiv to guard the…

  • EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

    Health authorities in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia have identified more than 100 cases of monkeypox in recent days. Officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the rare disease appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa, where monkeypox is endemic. WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

  • Five Russian soldiers, three Wagner mercenaries charged in absentia with war crimes, say Ukrainian prosecutors

    Five Russian servicemen and three Wagner private military company mercenaries have been served in absentia with charges of violation of rules of the warfare, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a Telegram messenger post on May 24.

  • Texas elementary school shooting kills 19 children, two adults

    The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 19 children and two adults.

  • Whoopi Goldberg to Trump: ‘Dude, you lost’

    Whoopi Goldberg is urging former President Trump to finally accept his 2020 election defeat, saying, “Dude, you lost.” “The View” co-host delivered the message to Trump on Tuesday’s show, after playing a clip of the ex-commander in chief denouncing his former vice president, Mike Pence. Trump said in a recent interview that he was “very…

  • With Wealthy Russians Laying Low, Americans Have Taken Over as Travel’s Biggest Spenders

    Luxury travel experts reveal where their American clients are going this summer—and why they are willing to pay high rates to do so.

  • UN chief Guterres urges graduates to shun 'climate wreckers'

    The head of the United Nations implored graduating college students on Tuesday to reject jobs at companies that fund the fossil fuel industry he described as “killing our planet.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made his remarks to graduating seniors at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Guterres told the class at Newark’s Prudential Center that they are entering a world “brimming with peril” from conflict and strife and the effects of climate change — but that they can reverse the errors of previous generations by not working for financial institutions that profit off fossil fuels.

  • Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting

    Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students. One man at the civic center walked away sobbing into his phone “she is gone.” Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

  • Report: Steelers to name Omar Khan as new GM

    The Steelers have reportedly found a new GM.

  • UN official urges world not to forget Rohingya refugees

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency urged the international community on Wednesday not to forget more than 1 million Rohingya refugees who are living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh after fleeing from neighboring Myanmar. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, said he visited the camps near the border with Myanmar and a remote island where 28,000 refugees have been relocated to ensure that their plight is not forgotten amid the crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan. Grandi is finishing a five-day visit to Bangladesh during which he met refugees, government officials, diplomats and donors.