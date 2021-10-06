As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad

A combo of file pictures show portraits of Lebanese politicians who their names revealed in Pandora documents, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Makati at the government palace, in Beirut, March 22, 2013, left, Riad Salameh the governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, smiles during a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019, center, and former Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2019, right. The Pandora Papers confirmed what many Lebanese had long assumed: While they battled poverty and struggled to obtain basic services like water and electricity, their politicians were transferring millions to offshore accounts and buying luxury properties abroad. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — A trove of leaked documents confirmed that for years, Lebanon’s politicians and bankers have stowed wealth in offshore tax havens and used it to buy expensive properties — a galling revelation for masses of newly impoverished Lebanese caught in one of the world's worst economic meltdowns in decades.

Some of the newly outed holders of offshore accounts belong to the same ruling elite that is being blamed for the collapse and for derailing the lives of ordinary Lebanese who have lost access to savings and now struggle to get fuel, electricity and medicine.

Bold-faced names in the leaked documents include the longtime central bank governor, a pivotal figure in the failed policies that helped trigger the financial crisis, as well as Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his predecessor.

The documents, named the “Pandora Papers,” were examined by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, with the first findings released Sunday. The ICIJ report exposes the offshore secrets of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries and territories.

It was based on a review of nearly 11.9 million records obtained from 14 firms that provide services in setting up offshore firms and shell companies. Clients of such firms are often trying to hide their wealth and financial activities.

Setting up an offshore company is not illegal, but reinforces the perception that the wealthy and powerful play by different rules — a particularly upsetting notion for many Lebanese.

The papers show how members of the political class were sending wealth abroad for years, even as they urged people to deposit money in Lebanon’s banks, assuring them that it was safe, said Alia Ibrahim, a Lebanese journalist.

“We are not talking about regular citizens,” said Ibrahim, a co-founder of Daraj, a Beirut-based independent digital media platform, and one of scores of journalists across the world who worked with ICIJ on the investigation into the documents.

"These are politicians who served in public office for years, and they are partly responsible for the current crisis Lebanon is going through,” she said.

Lebanon is in the midst of what the World Bank says is one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns in the past 150 years. More than 70% of the population has been thrown into poverty, their savings nearly wiped out in the crisis that began in late 2019 and was in part caused by decades of corruption and mismanagement by the political class.

Hundreds of thousands of people staged nationwide protests against corruption starting in late 2019. Yet two years later the same politicians still run the country in the same way, protected by the sectarian-based system.

One of the protesters, Samir Skaff, said that the Lebanese are not surprised to be told that the political class "is made up of a bunch of thieves."

"We have been saying that for years,” he said.

Offshore companies, though not illegal, can be used to elude taxes or hide illicitly gained money. The leaks only add further confirmation to what Lebanese have long said about their ruling class — though repeated reports of graft or illicit activity in the past have failed to bring change.

One of the 14 firms listed by ICIJ as providing offshore services is Trident Trust, with 346 Lebanese clients making up the largest group, more than double the second-place country, Britain.

One focus of the revelations is Riad Salameh, who has been Lebanon’s central bank governor for nearly 30 years.

Daraj reported that the documents showed Salameh founded a company called AMANIOR, based in the British Virgin Islands, in 2007. He is listed as its full owner and sole director, which Daraj said appeared to violate Lebanese laws forbidding the central bank governor from activity in any enterprise.

Salameh’s office told The Associated Press that the central bank governor has no comment on the documents. ICIJ quoted him as saying that he declares his assets and has complied with reporting obligations under Lebanese law.

Salameh, 70, is being investigated in Switzerland and France for potential money laundering and embezzlement. Local media reported over the past months that Salameh and his brother as well as one of his aides have been involved in illegal businesses, including money transfers abroad despite the capital controls imposed at home. Salameh had denied making such transfers.

Other documents showed that Marwan Kheireddine, chairman of Lebanon’s Al-Mawarid Bank, was involved in setting up a flurry of offshore businesses in the months just before the economic crisis hit in late 2019. In November that year, his bank and others began imposing capital controls that meant Lebanese could pull very little money out of their accounts even as the currency crashed, wrecking their savings’ value.

The Pandora Papers reveal that in 2019, Kheireddine received control of an offshore firm in the British Virgin Islands, which he then used to buy a $2 million yacht.

In January 2019, he and his brother set up four firms in Britain on the same day, all based at the same London address, and all registered as “small companies,” which Daraj said meant they are exempt from auditing. In 2020, Kheireddine bought a $9.9 million New York penthouse sold by American actress Jennifer Lawrence, Lebanese media reported at the time.

Kheireddine is a former Cabinet minister and a senior member of the Lebanese Democratic Party. He did not respond to calls and a text message by the AP.

Prime Minister Mikati, a businessman who formed a new government last month, has owned a Panama-based offshore company since the 1990s. He used it in 2008 to buy property in Monaco worth more than $10 million, Daraj reported from the documents.

The leaked documents also show that his son Maher was a director of at least two British Virgin Islands-based companies, which his father’s Monaco-based company, M1 Group, used to obtain an office in central London.

Mikati released a statement saying his family fortune was amassed prior to his involvement in politics and was “compliant with global standards” and regularly scrutinized by auditors. Contacted by the AP, Mikati’s media adviser Fares Gemayel said he had no comment.

Speaking to Daraj, Maher Mikati said it was common for people in Lebanon to use offshore companies “due to the easy process of incorporation” and denied the purpose was to evade taxes.

Mikati’s predecessor as prime minister, Hassan Diab, was a co-owner of a shell company in the British Virgin Islands, Daraj reported.

Diab’s office said in a statement Monday he helped establish the company in 2015, but it did not do any business and he resigned from the firm and gave up his shares in 2019.

“Is the setting up of a company against the law?” the statement said.

Diab’s government resigned days after a massive Aug. 4, 2020, blast in Beirut that killed and wounded hundreds and destroyed the city’s port and nearby neighborhoods. Diab was charged with intentional killings and negligence in the case. He denies any wrongdoing but has refused to be questioned by the judge leading the investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon PM Mikati says family wealth legal in response to 'Pandora Papers'

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's family wealth comes from a communications business that has been audited in the past and is legal, a statement from his office said on Tuesday in response to a giant leak of financial documents. A Lebanese news organisation, Daraj, was among international media outlets that reported on the "Pandora Papers", a set of leaked documents purporting to reveal offshore transactions involving global political and business figures. Daraj said Mikati owned an offshore firm in Panama called Hessvile through which he bought a property in Monaco worth 7 million euros.

  • Biden says he and China's President Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan "agreement"

    President Biden told reporters Tuesday evening that he discussed Taiwan with China's President Xi Jinping in their phone call last month, after the Chinese government sent a record 145 fighter planes into the self-governing island's air defense zone.Why it matters: Beijing's growing aggression toward Taipei is drawing fresh concerns of a war in the region. Asked by a reporter Tuesday for a comment on the provocation, Biden said he had "spoken with Xi about Taiwan," per a pool report. "We agree,

  • Amerithrax: Deadly event turned into movie 20 years later

    Twenty years ago this month, hundreds of employees gathered outside the headquarters of the company that published the National Enquirer and other newspapers.

  • Boris Johnson hailed by his party despite UK's economic woes

    The prime minister has shut his problems outside during the Conservative Party’s annual conference, speaking to supportive crowds, posing for selfies and clowning around on a bicycle inside a vast convention center in Manchester. Johnson ends the four-day conference Wednesday with a speech promising that Britain will emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic as a stronger, more dynamic country — even if the road is slightly rocky. “There is no alternative,” Johnson said Tuesday, adopting a phrase used by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, an iconic figure for Conservatives.

  • U.S. Sets Strategic Vision for China Trade Policy

    U.S. trade rep Katherine Tai laid out the next steps, holding China to "Phase One" agreements and eliminating some tariffs.

  • Pope expresses 'shame' at scale of clergy abuse in France

    Pope Francis expressed “shame” for himself and the Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday for the scale of child sexual abuse within the church in France and acknowledged failures in putting the needs of victims first. The pope spoke during his regular audience at the Vatican about a report released Tuesday that estimated some 330,000 French children were abused by clergy and other church authority figures dating back to 1950.

  • Emirates slams Boeing over 777X jet delays

    Boston (Reuters) -The head of Dubai airline Emirates piled pressure on planemaker Boeing on Tuesday over delays to its 777X jetliner, warning that the uncertainty would cause significant disruption for one of the world's biggest carriers. Emirates President Tim Clark said he wanted "another grown-up conversation" with the U.S. planemaker over the timing of the twin-engined jumbo, which is running at least two-and-a-half years behind its originally planned arrival of June 2020. Clark, an airline industry veteran who was closely involved in the development of the current 777-300ER model, has lambasted Boeing this year over repeated delays to its 777X.

  • Is Toyota's $13.6 Billion Plan to (Try to) Catch Tesla Too Late?

    Toyota (NYSE: TM) plans to spend nearly $14 billion to develop batteries and battery supply chains for electric vehicles (EVs) between now and 2030, in a big bet that new technologies and the company's vast scale can cut battery prices by 30% or more from current levels. While Toyota is the world's leading seller of gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles, it has lagged rivals including Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) in committing to a lineup of fully electric products.

  • Sunday's vote in Iraq clouded by a disillusioned electorate

    Blinking under the garish lights of a hotel ballroom in southern Iraq, Wael Makhsusi argued his case to a young audience. Microphone in hand, the engineer in his 30s stood onstage in Basra with other novice candidates in Sunday's parliamentary election. Among them were independents and hopefuls drawn from the protests that filled the streets two years ago with demonstrators angry about high unemployment, government corruption and lack of basic services like electricity and water.

  • Analysis-Quest for more leverage drives Iran's nuclear stalling tactic, analysts say

    Western powers have been trying for weeks to get Tehran's answer to one question - when will the Islamic Republic return to nuclear talks that have been on hold since June. Iran's response has been vague and simple: "soon". Behind Tehran's stalling is an attempt to gain leverage to extract more concessions when negotiations do eventually resume, officials and analysts said, including by advancing its uranium enrichment programme, a possible pathway to a nuclear bomb.

  • Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?

    Some politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy. Donald Trump, to tempt or taunt the GOP? How is this possible when the treasury secretary can't simply print money to pay public debts?

  • Where do we draw the line between vaccines and personal freedoms?

    The push for more vaccine mandates has intensified as vaccination rates in many places plateau. Cities like San Francisco and […] The post Where do we draw the line between vaccines and personal freedoms? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fiona Hill says autocrats like Erdogan got mad when Trump 'had no idea what they were talking about' on calls: book

    "Everyone knew that Trump never paid attention to his brief," Fiona Hill wrote in a new book. She says that ignorance worked to foreign autocrats' advantage.

  • "Pandora Papers" find foreigners, some connected to crime, hiding money in U.S. tax havens

    A major new investigation reveals how the United States has become an offshore banking haven for wealthy people around the world. Washington Post investigative foreign correspondent Greg Miller joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the "Pandora Papers" - including how billionaires, politicians and criminals hide their assets in the U.S. and other tax havens around the world.

  • A humanitarian aid worker tells us why she decided to stay behind in Afghanistan: She believes there's still hope that the media has ignored

    "At this critical moment, we want to stand by the children so that we assure them that their wellbeing is taken care of," Asuntha Charles said.

  • Pandora Papers a worry for Czech PM Babis ahead of election

    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is heading into a parliamentary election this week hit by yet another scandal that links him and hundreds of other wealthy people to offshore accounts. Findings by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed the “Pandora Papers” shed light on how the elite and the corrupt used offshore accounts to shield their assets from taxes or to hide ill-gotten gains. WHAT DID BABIS DO?

  • Brexit cold turkey: UK tries to kick 25-year imported labour habit

    The United Kingdom's 25-year-old model of importing cheap labour has been up-ended by Brexit and COVID-19, sowing the seeds for a 1970s-style winter of discontent complete with worker shortages, spiralling wage demands and price rises. Leaving the European Union, followed by the chaos of the biggest public health crisis in a century, has plunged the world's fifth-largest economy into a sudden attempt to kick its addiction to cheap imported labour. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit experiment - unique among major economies - has further strained supply chains already creaking globally for everything from pork and poultry to medicines and milk.

  • Tesla Insurance is expanding to more states — should you hop on board?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 30%, it isn't the best option for everyone.

  • England under fire from cricketing greats Ian Botham and Michael Holding

    Botham suggested some players “don’t fancy” this winter’s Ashes while Holding accused the ECB of “Western arrogance” over the cancelled Pakistan tour.

  • Black ex-Tesla worker awarded $137M in racial abuse lawsuit

    Tesla must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker’s San Francisco Bay Area factory.