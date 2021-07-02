Lebanese judge goes after top officials over port blast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port announced Friday he intends to pursue senior politicians and former and current security chiefs in the case, and requested permission for their prosecution, state media reported.

Judge Tarek Bitar confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and summoned the premier for questioning, National News Agency reported. He did not set a date.

Bitar also asked the government and the interior ministry for permission to question two of Lebanon’s most prominent security chiefs — the head of General Security Directorate, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, and the head of State Security, Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba.

Separately, he asked parliament to lift immunity for two legislators who were charged by his predecessor, and a former interior minister. Bitar also filed charges against former army commander Gen. Jean Kahwaji and former head of military intelligence Brig. Gen. Kameel Daher, as well as two other retired intelligence generals.

The move — two days before the 11-month anniversary of the blast — was a bold step by Bitar, whose predecessor was removed following legal challenges by two of the lawmakers he named in the case.

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods.

The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded and was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon.

“Judge Tarek Bitar has taken a very courageous decision,” wrote Lebanese lawyer and activist Nizar Saghieh on Twitter. “He is opening again the battle of (lifting) immunities against influential people.”

It was not immediately clear if Diab would accept to be questioned by Bitar, after declining to be interrogated by the former prosecutor last December. NNA said Bitar made his decision after he had listened to witnesses.

He formally asked parliament to lift immunity of three lawmakers: former Finance Minster Ali Hassan Khalil, Minister of Public Works Ghazi Zeiter and former Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk. He also asked the bar association for permission to question former Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos.

NNA said they will be questioned over possible intentional crimes of killing and negligence. Families of the victims and survivors of the blast have accused the ruling political class of corruption and negligence that led to the explosion of ammonium nitrates,

Bitar was named to lead the investigation in February after his predecessor was removed following legal challenges by Khalil and Zeiter.

In mid-April, Bitar ordered the release of six people, including security officers, who had been detained for months. Among those released was an officer who had written a detailed warning to top officials prior to the explosion about the dangers of the material stored at the port.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rumsfeld, a cunning leader who oversaw a ruinous Iraq war

    Calling Donald H. Rumsfeld energetic was like calling the Pacific wide. Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America. After retiring in 2008 he headed the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and to work with charities that provide services and support for military families and wounded veterans.

  • As Communist Party turns 100, China's Xi rallies his compatriots and warns his critics

    President Xi Jinping praises Chinese Communist Party rule and warns both internal and external critics against trying to stop his country's rise.

  • Pope: Lebanon must remain a 'land of tolerance, pluralism'

    Pope Francis insisted Thursday that Lebanon must remain a “land of tolerance and pluralism” as he welcomed the country’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican to pray for an end to the economic and political crisis that has thrown the country into chaos and threatened its Christian community. Francis presided over an evening prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica with the leaders of Lebanon’s Christian churches, which featured prayers and hymns in Arabic, Syriac, Armenian and Chaldean. During the service, Francis insisted that Lebanon’s vocation was to be an “oasis of fraternity where different religions and confessions meet, where different communities live together, putting the common good before their individual interests.”

  • Haribo struggling to deliver sweets to UK amid lorry driver shortage

    Shortage caused by Brexit and the pandemic, Road Haulage Association says

  • No lockdown plans in Russia as virus deaths hit new record

    Russian authorities reported a record-breaking 679 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, a fourth day in a row with the highest daily death toll in the pandemic. No plans for a lockdown are being discussed, however, the Kremlin insisted. Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks that comes amid slow vaccination rates.

  • Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

    A Texas girl who survived a shooting that killed her parents and sister played dead before calling for help, her family says.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses of the charges filed against The Trump Organization.

  • Power outages hit Iraq amid scorching temperatures

    A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis including in affluent areas in the capital and stirring concerns of widespread unrest. Iraq's grid was generating just over 4,000 Megawatts according to Ministry of Electricity data on Friday morning, less than the 12,000-17,000 MW the grid generates on average. The cuts have impacted Baghdad and southern provinces in particular.

  • Ethiopia denies trying to 'suffocate' Tigray region

    Ethiopia’s government on Friday rejected accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate the Tigray people” by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, even as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade. Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen spoke to reporters a day after a bridge that’s crucial for accessing much of the region of 6 million people was destroyed and the United Nations indicated that special forces from the neighboring Amhara region were to blame. Amhara authorities have occupied western Tigray and forced out hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.

  • The Trump Organization kept 'internal spreadsheets' documenting its alleged criminal conduct, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors said the Trump Organization illegally labeled cash it paid to Allen Weisselberg as "Holiday Entertainment" to avoid paying taxes on it.

  • Michael Cohen Explains Why He Thinks Trump's '9 Lives' Have Run Out

    Trump's former fixer spoke on CNN about the indictment of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Biden’s small gesture toward DeSantis highlighted the president’s human touch | Editorial

    The president called it “remarkable.” And, with just a touch of his hand, he showed us what “remarkable” really meant.

  • Ted Cruz’s Reason For A Possible 2024 Run Is Mercilessly Mocked

    The Texas Republican got some blunt reminders after saying he was "certainly looking" at making a presidential bid.

  • Trump exposed as prosecutors make first move in high-stakes chess game

    The charges against Allen Weisselberg might seem small fry, but the threat to those higher up the food chain is mounting Trump at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday, when Weisselberg reportedly surrendered to authorities. The charges represent the start of a process that could crack the secretive Trump empire wide open. Photograph: Reuters Michael Cohen sounded giddy on the latest episode of his podcast, Mea Culpa. Allen Weisselberg, a key lieutenant to Donald Trump, Cohen’s former boss, was abou

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • Not a Single Republican Fears the Wrath of Kevin McCarthy

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettySo House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he’ll strip committee assignments from any Republican who deigns to serve on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 select commission. The New Abnormal co-host Molly Jong-Fast wants to know: Can he actually do that?Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus episodes, join Beast Inside here. Already a member?