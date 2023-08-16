Lebanese potter preserves traditional craft

STORY: Location: Rachaya al-Fakhar, Lebanon

[Wassim Khalil, Potter]

“We are the last three pottery makers here in the village despite all the circumstances and the economic crises we are passing through. If you want to keep up, you need funds and support.”

This Lebanese artist is adamant on preserving traditional pottery making

For generations, people in this small village have been proud of the craft

Khalil is one of the few artists left who still make clay pots and jugs this way

“We are in the village of Rachaya, a small village which is known for its pottery making through the generations, for hundreds or even thousands of years. However we reached a point, because of events that happened in the last 30 to 35 years, that this craft was at risk of extinction. During the 1960s, there were around 80 factories that used to produce in large amounts, and all the products used to be sold in the south, from Amel mountain to Damour and Bekaa."