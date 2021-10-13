Lebanese pound back in freefall after brief recovery

The freefall of the Lebanese pound, which has seen it lose more than 90 percent of its black market value since 2019, inspired this art installation by Lebanese artist Carlo Kassabian titled 'Menhara' (Collapsed) (AFP/ANWAR AMRO)
·1 min read

The Lebanese pound sold for more than 20,000 to the dollar on Wednesday, losing almost all the value it regained following the announcement of a new government last month.

The pound, officially pegged at 1,500 to the greenback since 1997, has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value since the start of an unprecedented economic crisis in 2019.

The plummeting pound sold for a record low of more than 23,000 to the dollar on the black market in July.

The formation of a new government on September 10, ending a year-long political deadlock, then brought the value of the currency back up to 15,000 to the greenback -- its highest value in months.

But the boost to market sentiment quickly faded and the pound started to retreat again in the following weeks.

On Wednesday, it sold for 20,500 to the greenback, down from 17,000 to the dollar at the start of the month, money changers told AFP.

Wednesday's exchange rate puts the pound at its lowest value since August -- the last time it topped the symbolic 20,000 mark.

The continuing drop in the value of the currency has dashed hopes that the new government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati can stem an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.

Nearly 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

ho/ah/kir

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Not missing it.’ Some consumers may never go back to their pre-pandemic spending habits: ECB study

    Some European households indicating reduced spending on products and services than before the pandemic because of lockdown experiences, had "permanently altered their preferences, the ECB said.

  • 4 reasons Americans are still seeing empty shelves and long waits – with Christmas just around the corner

    Consumers are still finding bare store shelves. AP Photo/David ZalubowskiWalk into any U.S. store these days and you’re likely to see empty shelves. Shortages of virtually every type of product – from toilet paper and sneakers to pickup trucks and chicken – are showing up across the country. Looking for a book, bicycle, baby crib or boat? You may have to wait weeks or months longer than usual to get your hands on it. I recently visited my local ski shop and they had hardly a boot, ski, goggle or

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Here’s why the yen is at a 36-year low versus the U.S. dollar, by one measure

    More people are encouraged to join the short yen trade due to weak Chinese economy, rising Treasury yields and higher oil prices, according to Société Générale's Kit Juckes.

  • Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics

    Japan's stock market has surged and luxury cars are selling fast in Tokyo after eight years of economic stimulus under Abenomics, but that new wealth is concentrated in a small slice of society rather than broadly distributed, data show. Addressing that divide has become a high priority for new prime minister Fumio Kishida, who promised to tackle income disparity made worse by the pandemic. "It's like everyone has become poor," said Masanori Aoki, 62, who owns a small coffee shop in a working class district of northeast Tokyo.

  • China’s Economic Slowdown Could Get Worse. Here’s How.

    China’s economic woes could get worse. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Xi Jinping is increasing scrutiny of the ties between the country’s state-owned banks and private firms. Authorities are beginning inspection of 25 financial institutions at the core of the economy, according to the newspaper, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

  • ‘I quit,’ a record number of U.S. workers are telling their bosses

    A record number of U.S. workers quit in August, potentially signaling more trouble ahead for businesses already struggling to fill some 10 million open jobs.

  • Stimulus Update: Petition for $1,400 for Seniors, Golden State Check Delays & October’s Child Tax Credit

    A petition for a stimulus check just for seniors has been put out by the Senior Citizens League aimed to help social security recipients. The group's president wrote to Congress trying to get an...

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Spiking energy prices mean more than just pain at the pump

    "This is not a short-term disruption — this is a problematic issue that’s not going to go away for a while,” said one logistics expert.

  • Democratic plan to tax the rich could have the IRS cutting checks to billionaires

    A Democratic proposal to tax the unrealized gains of billionaires could have an unwanted side effect: the government cutting checks to the wealthiest in down times.

  • Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis

    DOHA/LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar, the world's largest seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG), told consumers it was powerless to cool energy prices prices as British steelmakers said they could be forced to halt output in the face of soaring costs. LNG prices, which sank to record lows at the height of pandemic lockdowns, have surged this year to record highs, but Qatar said it has no supplies available to calm the market. "We are maxed out, as far as we have given all our customers their due quantities," said Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi.

  • If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans' standard of living

    Would a default mean an end to the dollar's position as the go-to trading currency? AP Photo/Jacquelyn MartinCongress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that po

  • Pelosi backs ending congressional control over debt limit

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday signaled support for giving the Treasury Department unilateral authority to raise the debt limit and ending the requirement for congressional approval.

  • Venezuela Burns Scarce Cash to Prop Up Its Revamped Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is moving to prop up its national currency after the launch of a new version of the bolivar with six fewer zeros caused prices to spike. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have

  • Gas prices have more than tripled in the last 18 months—and are likely to go higher

    Crude prices hit an eight-year high as the price at the pump soars.

  • Japan wholesale inflation hits 13-year high, squeezing corporate profits

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's wholesale inflation hit a 13-year high in September as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, surged 6.3% in September from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday, exceeding market forecasts for a 5.9% gain. Rising oil prices pushed up petroleum and coal costs by 32.4% in September, while prices of wood products spiked 48.3%.

  • Small businesses frustrated by labor shortages afflicting the economy, NFIB finds

    Small-business owners say they have plenty of customers, but in a worrying sign for the U.S. economy, they are growing frustrated by a shortage of supplies and skilled labor that are hampering sales.

  • White House anticipates more economic woes, tough midterm fight

    Another month of sluggish hiring has officials acknowledging that the recovery is lagging expectations and that inflation and worker shortages could continue into 2022.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

    Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation. Over the last 10 years, the Social Security COLA has averaged about 1.7% annually as inflation remained low.