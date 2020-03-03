A Middle Eastern restaurant in London keeps getting attacked by a stinking substance that causes nausea and vomiting

An image from CCTV footage released by the police showing a man using a syringe-like object on February 25.

Metropolitan Police

A Middle Eastern restaurant near the famous London department store Harrods has been hit three times by people throwing a foul-smelling substance at it, according to the police.

Dozens of people were evacuated on the first occasion, while the second incident saw numerous people vomiting and taken to the hospital.

Surveillance footage released by the police of the third incident shows a man using a syringe-like object to spray a substance at the front of the restaurant.

The family-run business is located on Knightsbridge's Brompton Road, near the famed department store Harrods. The business is in "great distress" over the attacks, according to the police, which declined to name the restaurant.

The substance, which has a "very strong, foul scent," was also used in two prior attacks, according to the police.

While they are still verifying what was used in the latest attack, the police believe it to be a form of food preservative.

The first incident took place October 30, when the fire service was called to reports of a chemical smell coming from the basement bathroom of the restaurant. The police have released images of men they are seeking over the incident.

That time, chemical analysis found traces of a mild acid, which they said had a pH of 2, similar in strength to lemon juice. But 15 staff members and 27 others were evacuated as a precaution, the fire service said.

Then, on February 19, an unidentified smell was again reported as coming from the basement, according to the fire service.

The police said the substance caused vomiting and nausea in several people, who were taken to the hospital, though "no serious harm" was done, according to the investigating officer Detective Constable Danielle Sapsford.

An image from CCTV footage released by the police showing a person they would like to speak with in connection to a "foul" substance being thrown at a London restaurant on February 19.

Sapsford said in a statement that while the police hadn't decided on a motive, the attacks must have been deliberate.

"This has caused great distress to the owner and we want to bring this to an end," she said. "The most recent incident took place on a day when the owners expected the restaurant to be very busy."

She also said: "At this time, we cannot say if we are looking for one, two, or more suspects, so are exploring a number of possibilities around this."

The police released images of two men they would like to speak with in connection to the first incident on October 30.

