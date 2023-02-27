Lebanese state media archives looted in heart of Beirut

This is a locator map for Lebanon with its capital, Beirut. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Unknown assailants broke into the offices of Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency and stole the servers that contain its archives, the Information Ministry said Monday.

The theft occurred in a tightly secured area, further reflecting the cash-strapped country’s continued decay. The archives are located in a building that houses two ministries, across the street from the Lebanese central bank, and adjacent to the heavily-guarded Interior Ministry that is in charge of security in the country.

Information Ministry employees Monday morning saw the door to the archive room below ground level open and its lock broken.

According to the statement from caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari, the archives contained photos and material dating back to 1961. The assailants also stole five computers. He called it a “crime the size of a nation”.

The theft is another blow to Lebanon as it confronts a devastating economic crisis. The country for years has struggled to fund and maintain its state media agencies and archives. France and Lebanon in 2022 signed an agreement to digitize its archives as part of wider efforts to preserve Lebanese heritage and history.

Laure Sleiman, who was the state-run news agency’s director from 2009 until late 2019, led the archival process after discovering over two million photo negatives in a dark room with broken furniture, office equipment, and rats.

Makari said an investigation is currently underway to find the stolen servers and apprehend the perpetrators.

“I cannot express the sadness I felt when I heard the news,” Sleiman told The Associated Press. “I trust in the work of the intelligence branch, but it will all depend who stole it and if politics will intervene in the investigation as it always does.”

