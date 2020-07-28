Lebanon accuses Israel of 'escalation' at border

Lebanon’s Prime Minister accused Israel of a "dangerous military escalation" Tuesday (July 28) as tensions threatened to escalate at the border between the two countries.

Hassan Diab accused Israel of violating the sovereignty of its country, before calling for caution after a rise in violence in recent days.

He also accused Israel of trying to "change the rules of engagement."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would do "everything necessary" to defend itself, and claimed Israeli forces foiled an attempt by members of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to infiltrate its border.

However, this has been denied by the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, who added the incident was "one-sided."

A Reuters witness in Lebanon counted dozens of Israeli shells hitting the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Monday (July 27).

These recent hostilities come after Israeli forces were put on alert along its northern border, in anticipation of retaliations by Hezbollah for the killing of one of its members a week ago on the edge of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Hezbollah fighters have been deployed in Syria as part of Iranian-backed efforts to support President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel sees the presence of Hezbollah there as a strategic threat, and so has mounted raids on Iranian-linked targets.

Video Transcript

- Lebanon's prime minister accused Israel of a, quote, "dangerous military escalation" Tuesday as tensions threatened to escalate at the border between the two countries. Hassan Diab accused Israel of violating the sovereignty of its country before calling for caution after a rise in violence during recent days.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would do everything necessary to defend itself and claimed Israeli forces foiled an attempt by members of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to infiltrate its border. However, this has been denied by the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, who added the incident was one-sided.

A Reuters witness in Lebanon counted dozens of Israeli shells hitting the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Monday. These recent hostilities come after Israeli forces were put on alert along its northern border in anticipation of retaliations by Hezbollah for the killing of one of its members a week ago on the edge of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Hezbollah fighters have been deployed in Syria as part of an Iranian-backed effort to support president Bashar al-Assad. Israel sees the presence of Hezbollah there as a strategic threat, and so has mounted raids on Iranian-linked targets.