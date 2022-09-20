Lebanon aims to adopt long-delayed IMF reforms in October

BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·4 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Crisis-hit Lebanon hopes to adopt key reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund for a long-delayed but urgently needed bailout before the end of next month if there is “political will”, Lebanon’s caretaker economy minister said Tuesday.

Amin Salam spoke to The Associated Press after meeting with an IMF delegation that has been visiting Lebanese officials since Monday. The reforms would include restructuring the country's banking system and banking secrecy laws.

The small Mediterranean nation has been in the grips of a three-year severe economic crisis that has left three quarters of its population in poverty after the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value.

Talks between Lebanon’s government and the IMF began in May 2020 and reached a staff-level agreement earlier this year in April.

The Lebanese government has implemented few of the IMF’s demands from the agreement, which lists five “key pillars” that should be implemented, before finalizing a bailout program. These include restructuring Lebanon's ailing financial sector, implementing fiscal reforms, the proposed restructuring of external public debt, and putting in place strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures.

“The IMF is still very committed to help the Lebanese government move forward with the prior actions agenda,” Salam said adding that since the staff level agreement was reached, Lebanon has held parliamentary elections while work is ongoing to form a new Cabinet and President Michel Aoun’s six-year term ends on Oct. 31.

Since the economic meltdown began with nationwide protests in October 2019 against the ruling class that has run the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war, little has been done to help Lebanon out of its worst economic crisis in its modern history. The political class, blamed for the decades of corruption and mismanagement that led to the crisis, has been resisting reforms demanded by the international community.

Lebanon’s GDP has sharply dropped over the past few years from about $55 billion in 2018 to $20.5 billion in 2021. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs since 2019 as the crisis was made worse by coronavirus and a massive blast at Beirut’s port in August 2020, that killed over 200, wounded thousands and caused damage worth billions of dollars. Daily life has become a struggle with rampant power cuts and some of the worst food inflation rates worldwide.

“We are hoping October will be the magical month,” Salam said. He added that planned actions include a capital controls law, banking secrecy law, banking restructuring law and passing the 2022 state budget.

Salam said the four draft laws have been extensively studied and reviewed by Parliament and the government except for the banking restructuring laws that still are in the works.

“The other three laws, they require a serious political will, a serious political commitment between the executive power and the legislative power,” Salam said in English, adding that “I honestly, truly believe that we can finalize those in October if the political will is there.”

“We believe that if those four prior actions are done soon, we get much, much closer to a final (bailout) deal this year,” added Salam referring to a possible full bailout deal with the IMF, which would provide Lebanon some $4 billion and unlock billions more from international governments and institutions. Lebanon's central bank governor estimated that the country needs at least $12 billion in order to jumpstart its economy.

Salam also said that the talks with the IMF have been partially focused on the unification of the value of the Lebanese pound against the U.S. dollar, since at the present time Lebanon has at least five exchange rates for the pound.

Also on Tuesday, a warning came from the European Union’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf who tweeted after meeting Aoun that he urged the president “to do his utmost to support and actively contribute to the implementation of the crucial economic, monetary and fiscal reforms that Lebanon has committed to.” Tarraf met Aoun along with other ambassadors including the envoys of Switzerland and Norway.

“The time to act is now,” Tarraf tweeted after the meeting, calling on Lebanon to implement reforms demanded by the IMF.

Recommended Stories

  • UN Latest: Truss Says Russia Should Pay Reparations to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders will have a chance to meet in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicks off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Russia’s seven-month-old invasion of its neighbor will dominate the debate, both from the podium and on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wea

  • Truss and Macron meeting could herald cautious reset of Anglo-French relations

    It is plainly daft to continue the phoney wars of Britain's Brexit battles with France when a real conflict is being fought in Ukraine.

  • Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    Denmark’s Royal House said the UK foreign office had issued her initial invitation by some ‘regrettable error’

  • Company loses bid to recover payout for Dubai hotel fire

    An insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion dirhams in damages for a 2015 New Year’s Eve fire in Dubai has lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money. Two years after the massive fire rocked the Address Downtown hotel, Orient Insurance was ordered to pay Dubai’s state-backed developer Emaar 1.25 billion dirhams (more than $340 million) in a settlement. Emaar is behind projects like the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

  • Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested

    Suspect identified as Leroy Lopez taken into custody for allegedly stabbing four people in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police say he was wearing a "Heisenberg"-style hat.

  • DP World wins another ruling in battle over Djibouti port

    Dubai-based shipping giant DP World said Tuesday it has won another ruling in a longstanding legal battle over the operation of a strategic port in the African nation of Djibouti. Dubai-based DP World said an appeals court in Hong Kong agreed with its request to keep its lawsuit against China Merchants Port Holdings in Hong Kong courts, where that company is based, rather than transfer it to Djibouti. DP World accuses China Merchants of successfully pressuring Djibouti's government to expel DP World from the country and hand over the Doraleh Container Terminal to the Hong Kong-based firm.

  • At summer's end, indoor plants need attention too

    As summer winds down, we tend to focus on enjoying the last of the season’s harvests, clearing away spent plants and planning next year’s garden. But indoor plants need our attention now, too. Houseplants that spent the season vacationing outdoors need a proper transition back into the home to avoid shock. Spider plants (Chlorophytum), peace lilies (Spathiphyllum), flamingo flowers (Anthurium) and peacock plants (Calathea) are among those with clumping root systems that lend themselves to division.

  • Somalia's children face death by starvation as famine takes hold

    At an encampment in Baidoa, Somalia, Garan Hassan tugged at a reporter’s sleeve. Staff at a Save the Children pediatric nutrition center quickly determined that this toddler had severe acute malnutrition, like more than 500,000 other children in Somalia, according to the U.N. This diagnosis means they could die without immediate treatment. Malaika’s arm was as thick as a man’s thumb, and she weighed little more than an infant.

  • Women in Berlin protest over death of jailed Iranian woman

    STORY: Video obtained by Reuters shows protesters chanting “Women, Life, Liberty” in Kurdish and “Down with the Islamic Republic / Death to Khamenei” in Farsi while three women cut their hair. More than five hundred people, including Kurdish, Iranian, German women, took part in the demonstration, according to organizers "Say It Loud", a solidarity group supporting Iranians. The protest was held in memory of Mehsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province who fell into a coma after being arrested by Iran's morality police for "unsuitable attire".Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said an investigation had been ordered into what he called Amini's tragic death.

  • 11 migrants taken into custody after reported 'maritime smuggling event'

    Eleven migrants were taken into custody Tuesday after law enforcement officials responded to a reported 'maritime smuggling event'

  • Iran Protests Turn Violent After Woman’s Death in Police Custody

    (Bloomberg) -- Violence erupted in Iran’s capital as security forces cracked down on the biggest public backlash against the country’s dress code for women since the 1979 revolution that ushered in the laws. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsT

  • Turkey’s Isbank Suspends Use of Russian Mir Cards After US Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s largest private lender by assets and the local unit of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC stopped using a payment system popular among Russian tourists, following a warning by the US.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsTycoon's Wild

  • Maryland judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction after new evidence undermines verdict

    A Baltimore judge on Monday vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the hit podcast "Serial" who had spent more than 23 years in prison for the death of his ex-girlfriend. The decision comes after prosecutors filed a motion claiming there was new evidence that casts doubt on the verdict. Jericka Duncan reports.

  • Lebanon currency hits new low, sparking protests

    The Lebanese pound fell to a new low against the US dollar on the black market Monday as a severe economic downturn has sparked bank hold-ups by angry depositors and anti-government protests.

  • Tom Hardy turns up at Milton Keynes school to win martial arts championship

    The actor took up martial arts for his role in 'Warrior'.

  • Egypt unveils 3,200-year-old sarcophagus of "royal secretary"

    The official was also "responsible for the divine offerings to all the gods of Upper and Lower Egypt", officials said.

  • Donald Trump is back at Mar-a-Lago and raging about FBI agents not taking off their shoes while searching his bedroom

    Trump said he had a "long and detailed chance" to survey Mar-a-Lago, and that the place "will never be the same" after the FBI search.

  • Trumpworld theorizes that Mar-a-Lago special master's involvement in previously botched FBI case makes him the best bet to help out the embattled former president

    Mar-a-Lago special master Raymond Dearie's work on the bungled Carter Page surveillance case may have soured him on the FBI, Trump advisors hope.

  • Trump's legal team is trying to avoid turning over information about whether or not the documents found at Mar-A-Lago were declassified

    The special master Trump picked is asking the former president's lawyers to hand over details about all the files he claims he declassified.

  • Ron DeSantis defended leaflets given to migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard which promised them cash and jobs

    DeSantis has been accused of persuading migrants with false promises contained in brochures meant for a different class of person.