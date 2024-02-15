Lebanon applies for grant to renovate Don Fox Park

Feb. 14—The city of Lebanon is applying for a grant to fund renovations to a beloved city park.

"Don Fox Park, for a long time, was the only city park that we had," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. "It's in an area where a lot of people live and through the years has become very popular. I think that anyone who drives by there or goes there on a on a consistent basis sees that there are a lot of people there using the pavilions, playing on the playground, and using the walking trail."

If the city receives the grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the cost will be split between Lebanon and TDEC. The city would be responsible for half the total cost, which would be $700,000.

"The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation offers matching grants for parks and recreation," Bell said. "We had a meeting, and they had some ideas of what should be done at Don Fox Park for improvements."

Bell thinks that renovations to the park could benefit everyone in town.

"Don Fox Park is the go-to place for family gatherings and playground activities and to get outside," Bell said. "It's our oldest park and as it's been around for a long time it needs maintenance. This is an opportunity for us to be able to provide some of that maintenance by using grant money."

There are three specific areas that would be addressed through the renovations: converting the wading pool into a splash pad, encircling the playground with a sidewalk and resurfacing the playground.

"In our newer parks, like the Cairo Bend Community Park, the playground surface is a higher quality, more modern surface," Bell said. "We would like to put that at the playground at Don Fox Park."

According to Bell, the grant first came onto the city's radar when Lebanon Director of Public Works William Porter and Jimmy Floyd Family Center Director Alex Major went to a presentation about potential grants.

"We are excited about the opportunity to apply for a grant that would impact many people in our community by modernizing our most popular city park," Major said in Bell's bi-weekly update. "I appreciate Mayor Bell and the Lebanon City Council supporting this grant application."

Porter and Major are working with engineering, planning, and design consultants Kimley Horn — the same company that put together Lebanon's parks and recreation plan — to prepare the grant.

"The parks and recreation master plan was put together for a lot of reasons but one of which is we needed that plan in order to apply for these kinds of grants," Bell said. "This is really the first application we've made since that master plan was approved."