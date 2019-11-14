Lebanon bank staff to strike until security plan agreed - union

BEIRUT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's bank staff union called on Thursday for employees to stay on strike until it receives details of a security plan, especially on how to deal with customers.

The union called for the strike over safety fears, as protests against political leaders sweep Lebanon and depositors demand access to their money after banks imposed new curbs.

George al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees, told Reuters the strike, which has shut banks across the country this week, would continue on Friday. (Reporting by Ellen Francis)