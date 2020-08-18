UN-backed tribunal says 'no evidence' Hizbollah leadership involved in Hariri killing

A man walks past graves of people who died during the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut - HANNAH MCKAY /Reuters

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon found no evidence that the leadership of Hizbollah or the Syrian government were involved in the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, a judge said Tuesday.

The UN-backed court in The Netherlands is issuing its verdict in the trial in absentia of four alleged members of the Hizbollah militant group charged with conspiring to carry out the massive truck bombing that killed 22 people in downtown Beirut.

The assassination of Mr Hariri, a Sunni Muslim billionaire, plunged Lebanon into what was then its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war. The backlash over his murder led to the withdrawal of Syrian forces that had occupied Lebanon for three decades, leaving a power vacuum which was filled by Hizbollah.

Mr Hariri and his close ties to the United States and Sunni Gulf Arab allies were seen as a threat to Iranian and Syrian influence in Lebanon. He had recently resigned as prime minister before the bombing but was still a powerful figure, preparing to contest forthcoming elections.

There had been warnings against Mr Hariri since he spearheaded a drive to end Syria's occupation of Lebanon. Though Hizbollah and Syria were suspected of involvement in the attack, the court found no evidence of involvement by the leadership of the militant group nor of Lebanon’s neighbour.

"The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hizbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and his political allies, however there is no evidence that the Hizbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr Hariri's murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement," said Judge David Re.

The four men accused of the plot are being tried in absentia and are unlikely to ever serve time - AFP

Witnesses described the enormous truck bombing targeting Mr Hariri’s convoy on February 14 2005 as “like an earthquake” that was felt across Beirut and was heard up to 15 miles away.

Mr Hariri was driving himself and then-minister of economy Bassel Fuleihan in the third car in his motorcade when the bomb detonated near the St George Hotel. Mr Hariri died at the scene while Mr Fuleihan later succumbed to his wounds. At least 220 people were wounded in the attack.

Story continues

DNA recovered from an unidentified young male at the site led the court to conclude the bombing was a suicide attack.

There was no coordinated procedure to find missing victims in the days after the 2005 explosion, Judge Janet Nosworthy said. One family found their relative some 17 days later, only after they used their own money to hire sniffer dog teams.

Another victim was found the day afterwards after having survived for 12 hours and probably would have survived if he’d received timely medical care, Judge Nosworthy said.

Lebanese will likely ask why no lessons were learned from this in light of the even larger Beirut explosion on August 4.

That explosion, attributed to the accidental detonation of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the port, killed 178 people and left anguished relatives searching for loved ones in the absence of a centralised register of the missing.

The aftermath of the 2005 explosion in Lebanon which killed Rafik Hariri and 21 others - -/AP

The court’s verdict had been delayed for two weeks following the recent blast and Judge Re asked the court to observe a minute of silence out of respect for the victims ahead of the hearing.

Hizbollah does not recognise the tribunal, denies the accusations and has refused to hand over the accused, calling the investigation an Israeli-backed plot.

"For us it will be as if they were never issued," the militant group’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said of the verdicts last week.

The four defendants are Salim Ayyash, accused of leading the team that carried out the bombing, Hussein Oneissi, Assad Sabra, and Hassan Merhi, who are accused of involvement in the plot.

Their whereabouts are unknown and they are unlikely to ever serve time if found guilty.

A fifth defendant and alleged mastermind of the attack, Hizbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine, was dropped from the case after prosecutors determined he died in Syria in May 2016 while fighting for the Damascus government.

The prosecution case largely relied on mobile phone records allegedly showing the suspects planning and executing the bombing.

Rafik Hariri (L), a Sunni with close ties to the US, was seen as a threat to Iranian and Syrian influence in Lebanon - -/AP

“This part of the prosecution’s case is factually very, very complicated,” said Judge Nosworthy, noting that attributing mobile records to the defendants was difficult in the absence of contracts in their names.

But guilty verdicts could inflame tensions in a country already struggling with economic collapse and the fallout from the recent blast that destroyed an estimated 6,000 buildings in the capital.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, a longtime Hizbollah ally, called on Lebanese to accept the verdict.

“The assassination of Prime Minister Hariri has greatly affected the lives of the Lebanese people and the course of events in Lebanon, and we must accept what is issued by the International Tribunal, even if the late justice is unfair,” his account tweeted ahead of the verdict.

The investigation and trial has taken 15 years and cost roughly £800,000. The trial heard from 297 witnesses over 415 days of hearings since 2014.

Mr Hariri's son Saad, himself a former prime minister, attended the day-long delivery of the judgment at the court in Leidschendam, as did two relatives of former economy minister Bassel Fuleihan and the son of bodyguard Ziad Tarraf.

The bombing has had a lasting impact on its victims, said Judge Janet Nosworthy. “Fifteen and a half years later, the scars remain.”