Lebanon City Council passes 2023 budget, ninth straight year without a tax increase

Lebanon City Council approved a $16,481,636 million city budget for 2024 that will not include a property tax increase for residents.

This will be the ninth year in a row that Mayor Sherry Capello and city officials have been able to hold the property tax rate at 4.581 mills. The city's revenues are expected to increase by $685,000 in 2024, with expenditures increasing to $832,000 for the following year. Capello said city officials will be using surplus funds from 2023 to balance the budget.

When asked if the city might need to increase taxes in the future to keep up with rising expenditures, Capello said it would depend on if city officials had surplus funds to balance the budget.

"As long as we are close to that three month carryover, which is what is suggested by state guidelines, I don't think we should dip into the taxpayers' pockets when we have that money there to help us with cash flow," Capello said.

Earned income tax, the city's highest source of revenue, is expected to increase to $5.6 million, $300,000 more than the amount listed in the budget for 2022.The city's earned income tax rate is 1.4%, and the Lebanon School District earned income rate is 0.5%.

City property owners are expected to generate $3,878,733 in real estate property tax revenue in 2023. The owner of a home assessed at the average value in the city of $103,660 will pay $475 for this tax.

Costs increasing

Keeping a balanced budget has been a struggle for city officials over the last few years, with Capello citing the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation as issues causing prices to skyrocket. Capello added that she can't guarantee that there won't be a tax increase in the future.

"It would be really nice if we could have 10 years, but I can't promise that," she said. "It's year by year."

Police services in the 2024 budget are increasing to $5.5 million for 2024, a $77,566 increase from 2023. The budget allots $3.948 million for fire protection and public safety. Public Works expenditures are expected to total about $2.68 million in 2023.

City administration expenses are budgeted at $4.3 million, about $426,870 higher than 2023.

Employee salaries and benefits make up 80.2% of the budget, which Capello said was the lowest she's seen in her administration since they took over the budget process.

City officials scrutinize every purchase and line on the budget and look to see where they can cut spending, according to Capello.

"Our job is to perform better than budget, and that's what we are going to continue to strive to do," she said.

A copy of the proposed budget can be found at the Lebanon City webpage at lebanonpa.org/city-services/city-departments/accounts-finance. The next meeting of City Council is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

