Lebanon City mayor 'stands by' New Year's bologna drop despite PETA's beef over the event

Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello says the city will "proudly stand by" the bologna drop on New Year's Eve despite the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' beef with the tradition.

Thanking PETA for its concern of the ethical treatment of animals in a release Friday evening, Capello said Lebanon Bologna had become a year-round food associated with the city itself.

"Bologna making is a part of our Lebanon heritage, and we proudly stand by the tradition of dropping a bologna on New Year's Eve as a way to celebrate our heritage, as we have done so for the past 27 years," Capello said.

The Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats bologna will be attached to a disco ball crafted by E & E fabrication, and will be on display starting at 3 p.m. The event will be held on South 8th Street, between Chestnut and Cumberland streets.

On Wednesday, PETA officials released an open letter requesting that a substitution be made for the bologna drop planned for New Year's Eve. Officials added they would be willing to offer a substitute for city officials.

"We would like to offer vegan bologna free of charge if the city ends the ugly tradition of using the dead body parts of gentle cows for a New Year’s stunt that is frankly a load of bologna," the letter states.

PETA officials went on to describe cows as "gentle, curious, and clever animals," add asserted that cattle used for beef general suffer through the breeding process only to be slaughtered for food.

“The clock is ticking down on Lebanon’s tone-deaf old habit of dangling slaughtered cow parts from a disco ball,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in an email sent to the Lebanon Daily News. “PETA urges the city to ring in 2024 with a tasty alternative that everyone can feel good about — one that will be positive for animals, the planet, and the health of those who eat it.”

In her response, Capello said many people have shared concerns and have no desire to cause unnecessary pain or suffering to animals.

"However, that being said, Lebanon City recognizes that Lebanon bologna was developed by resourceful PA Germans, also referred to as the Pennsylvania Dutch, prior to the 1780s," she wrote. "They incorporated Old World butchering, curing and sausage making skills into life on many farms in Lebanon County."

After the New Year's Eve drop, Seltzer's plans to donate the more than 250-pound bologna to Lebanon Rescue Mission.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

