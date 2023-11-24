Lebanon City Police looking for information on an East Cumberland Street shooting

Lebanon City Police are looking for residents' help in identifying individuals involved in a shooting on East Cumberland Street Wednesday evening.

On Nov. 22, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Cumberland Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a male who was struck by gunfire.

"Officers on scene rendered medical attention to the male until EMS arrived," police said in a release Friday. "The male was transported to a Dauphin County Medical Center where he is in stable condition."

Police said they believe that this was not a random act of gunfire and that the victim was targeted. As of Friday, police had not identified the victim involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

