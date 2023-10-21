Lebanon City Police looking for vehicle involved in a shots fired incident on N. 8th St.

Lebanon City Police are asking for residents' help in identifying a vehicle involved with in a shots fired incident on the 300 block of N. 8th Street Thursday night.

On Oct. 19, police were dispatched to the area of 8th and Church Streets for a report of shots fired. Police located a white BMW parked on the west side of N. 8th Street north of Church Street, which had numerous bullet holes.

"Numerous spent cartridges were located at the Northeast corner of 8th and Church Sts," police said in a press release.

Police said a witness described the suspect vehicle as a white Chrysler 300. A single shooter appeared to shoot multiple shots at the unoccupied white BMW.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Keith Uhrich in the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon police looking for info. in shots fired incident on N. 8th St.