Lebanon city police searching for suspect in robbery at Gulf gas station

Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
·1 min read

Lebanon city police are asking residents for help in locating the suspect in a robbery at a Gulf gas station.

Police were dispatched at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 30 to the 1201 Cumberland St. gas station. The clerk stated a man approached him at the checkout counter and demanded money.

The individual stated that the suspect was armed but did not display a weapon, according to officials. The suspect fled the store northbound with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'7", wearing gray sweatpants and a dark blue winter coat. In a news release, police also said the suspect had a gray beanie and a Vendetta white plastic mask.

Police did not report anyone was injured during the incident. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

Gap Fatal Crash:Officials identify service member killed in an accident at Fort Indiantown Gap

Swatara Twp. stabbing:41-year-old man charged in stabbing at Swatara Twp. restaurant, state police say

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon police searching for suspect in robbery at Gulf gas station

Recommended Stories