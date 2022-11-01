Lebanon city police searching for suspect in robbery at Gulf gas station

Lebanon city police are asking residents for help in locating the suspect in a robbery at a Gulf gas station.

Police were dispatched at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 30 to the 1201 Cumberland St. gas station. The clerk stated a man approached him at the checkout counter and demanded money.

The individual stated that the suspect was armed but did not display a weapon, according to officials. The suspect fled the store northbound with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'7", wearing gray sweatpants and a dark blue winter coat. In a news release, police also said the suspect had a gray beanie and a Vendetta white plastic mask.

Police did not report anyone was injured during the incident. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

Gap Fatal Crash:Officials identify service member killed in an accident at Fort Indiantown Gap

Swatara Twp. stabbing:41-year-old man charged in stabbing at Swatara Twp. restaurant, state police say

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon police searching for suspect in robbery at Gulf gas station