Lebanon City Police: Two men wounded in a shooting on Lehman St. Saturday evening

Lebanon City Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that injured two people on Lehman street.

At 7:47 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Lehman Street for a potential shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old male and a 30-year-old male who had been shot.

"Both victims had gunshot wounds to their lower extremities," police said in a news release Sunday. "The victims were transported to a Dauphin County Medical Facility for treatment."

Police determined that a verbal argument had escalated to a physical fight, which ended with gunshots being fired. Police added that this was not random gunfire and the victims were targeted, though they have not identified the victims or any potential suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Another incident

Police are also asking for residents' help in identifying a vehicle involved with in a shots fired incident in the 300 block of North 8th Street Thursday night.

On Oct. 19, police located a white BMW parked on the west side of North 8th Street, north of Church Street, which had numerous bullet holes. Officials located numerous spent cartridges at the scene.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as a white Chrysler 300. A single shooter appeared to shoot multiple shots at the unoccupied white BMW.

Police have not said that this incident is connected to the shooting Lehman Street on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Anyone with information on either of these shooting incidents is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.

