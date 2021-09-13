Lebanon Correctional inmate accused of attempting to kill another inmate

Sep. 13—An inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution accused of trying to kill another inmate with a homemade knife in February was indicted by a Warren County grand jury.

Andre Spearman, 41, was indicted on attempted murder, felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, according to a grand jury report.

On Feb. 6, Spearman reportedly attempted to kill another inmate with a homemade metal knife.

He came up behind the victim and cut him in the head and neck area, said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Spearman then dropped the weapon and was handcuffed.

"Based on the investigation, it is believed Spearman's motive was to be placed in a higher security level facility where he may not have a cellmate," said Fornshell. "Investigators also believe that there was no history between Spearman or the victim in the prison."

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction lists Spearman as being in custody at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville as of Monday.

Spearman previously pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary as part of a plea deal in June 2000 in Richland County, according to court records.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the aggravated murder conviction, eight years for aggravated robbery and seven years for aggravated burglary. All three sentences are being served consecutively.